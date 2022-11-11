Genoa – “I am afraid that the monetary policy of the ECB could generate a further reduction in purchasing power without reducing inflation. I must say that when I read about alarms of stagflation in part I feel I can share them. “Thus Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo, today in Genoa to receive the Manzitti prize and discuss inflation and monetary policy in the meeting organized on the Stock Exchange by the Chamber of Commerce.

Alessandro Profumo awarded in Genoa



“It is – continues Profumo – imported inflation, determined by the cost of energy, where however I foresee a drop in prices within two years as sources of supply diversify, the length of industry supply chains and the availability of food products.

What can the industry do? In my opinion, to reverse the industrial trend that has pushed us for years to produce a lot and at low cost, and instead focus on production with high or very high added value. In short, we have to produce fewer 500s and more BMWs, if the comparison is allowed. We need to review the production model e in Genoa I think that a real Digital Valley can be born, starting from the skills of Leonardo, who in Liguria employs 2,660 people, working for example on the potential of the super computer, the creation and marketing of Digital Twin. He struck me a lot, working with Maire Technimont, that for example they were studying how to make waste-to-energy plants more efficient starting from the digital model of the composition of the burnt waste. Here, these are the things you can work on in Genoa.

Interventions on energy are needed – comments Profumo again on the sidelines of the meeting – to be able alleviate the pressure on Italian businesses and families. At present there is certainly a speculative maneuver linked to the price of gas, which we know to be a very subtle title. But much of today’s rise is market driven. What can companies do in the meantime? Work on training. Large companies must trace their actual personnel needs and on which areas, in order to formulate the right request to the world of training “.

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi awarded in Genoa





With Perfume, too Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, executive president of the Société Générale and former member of the Executive Committee of the ECB.

On inflation, Bini Smaghi – who will receive the International Economy Award – explains that the European Central Bank it will have to raise interest rates again to curb the spiral of inflation. Regarding the possibility proposed by the government to intervene on the NRP, “the executive should do it, but do it immediately where it believes that interventions should be made”.

But on the subject of possible stagflation, Bini Smaghi pointed out that today the weapons available to the ECB are fewnot being able to operate on government bonds – because there would be the risk of exploding the spread of the most indebted countries, such as Italy – and therefore having to leverage only the cost of money lent to banks, but avoiding – although on this the economist is rather pessimistic – to damage weaker economies, such as Italy.