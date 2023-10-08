It is possible that we are facing very significant and profound changes in the structure and functioning of labor markets. In Mexico and the United States, for example, a dynamic in the labor market is being observed that has surprised many economic analysts. This lack of understanding of what is happening in the labor market can lead to serious errors of interpretation about the current situation of these economies, which is why it becomes very relevant to try to better understand what is happening.

Currently, unemployment rates in both Mexico and the United States are at extremely low levels, which seems to go against the grain of what would be expected to be observed in economies in which the interest rate has increased significantly during the last year. In the case of Mexico, the national unemployment rate in August 2023 was only 2.7%. It should be noted that this is the lowest level that has been observed since this variable has been recorded (that is, at least since 2005). In the case of the United States, the unemployment rate has fluctuated between 3.4 and 3.8% throughout 2023. These low levels of unemployment are not very different from those observed in the months just before the pandemic, but, before that, they had only been observed in the American economy in the late 1960s and early 1950s.

The combination of very low unemployment levels, high interest rates and a disinflation process like the one we have been experiencing in recent months has perplexed multiple analysts who do not quite understand how this could be happening. This, however, could be explained if we were facing a reduction in the natural rate of unemployment. This somewhat vague concept is the structural level of unemployment to which an economy tends in the long term. The concept of the natural rate recognizes that there are structural factors in an economy that tend to inevitably produce a certain level of unemployment. This “natural” level of unemployment is assumed to be relatively stable and it is generally accepted that changes in this variable only occur gradually.

In the past we have had episodes where the natural rate of unemployment appears to have increased. This was the case, for example, with the computer technological revolution, which generated a huge imbalance between the skills available to workers and the skills that were being demanded by employers. Thus, during most of the 1980s and 1990s, the unemployment rate in the United States remained above 5%, while in several European countries the unemployment rate reached record double-digit figures. This situation was gradually corrected as workers acquired the skills necessary to join or remain in the renewed world of work: secretaries learning to use word processors, accountants using computer applications to do their work, etc. This labor phenomenon appeared relatively suddenly at the time, generated enormous disruption in labor markets and was slowly adjusted over several years.

Now, however, it would seem that we are in a completely different situation. Now everything seems to indicate that the natural rate of unemployment is decreasing. This would seem to imply that there is a better fit or match between the skills or characteristics that are demanded in the labor market and those that potential workers have. What could this be due to? I venture two hypotheses: on the one hand, the emergence of platforms such as Uber, Didi, Lyft, Rappi or Cornershop; on the other, at the advent of the call home office. I believe that these two factors could be behind the reduction in the natural rate of unemployment in various economies.

Why do I believe this? Perhaps this should be the subject of another article, but for now let’s mention that the flexibility offered by these new jobs seems to coincide with the needs of many potential workers who see them as an alternative to traditional office jobs with more rigid schedules and codes. This flexibility in certain types of jobs has allowed the incorporation into the labor market (even if it is precarious) of many people who previously found it difficult to do so. In some other cases, these types of jobs offer a quick and acceptable alternative to rejoin the labor market in case of being unemployed or without sources of income, as occurred during the pandemic.

In any case, I think that a possible reduction in the natural rate of unemployment is something that we should begin to consider in our analyzes of the macroeconomic situation. If this were the case, the observed reduction in the unemployment rate or the high number of existing vacancies would not necessarily imply that an economy is overheating, as some analysts have come to affirm in the cases of Mexico and the United States. This, of course, would also have implications for our estimates of the unemployment gap and therefore output, which in turn would have implications for monetary policy recommendations. Hence the importance of better understanding everything that is happening in the workplace.

