Prior to the parliamentary discussion on the Profits floor, the president of the PRO block of Deputies, Cristian Ritondo, presented a project to exempt police, prefects, gendarmes and the military from paying this tax.

“The men and women of the armed and security forces deserve economic recognition for everything they do in the pandemic, risking their lives to protect us in any part of the country and at any time of the day,” he said.

The initiative is also signed by about fifteen legislators, including Graciela Ocaña, María Luján Rey and Alberto Asseff.

The proposal consists of incorporating a subsection to article 26 of the law, the text of which specifies the exemption from payment to add “professionals and personnel of the Armed and Security Forces, both federal and provincial, and of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. ”.

In the substantiation of the text, it is stated that the armed forces “have made the most important deployment since the Falklands war with 40,000 tasks carried out, including more than 450 tasks to expand the sanitary infrastructure, more than 6,000 tasks of sanitary support, distribution of food and rations “.

The presentation of the project takes place prior to the discussion of the official project, presented by the head of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, to raise the tax floor.

The initiative establishes that workers in a dependency relationship who earn up to $ 150,000 gross and retirees who receive up to eight minimum salaries, will not pay earnings. The benefit would reach 1,200,000 people.

The Juntos por el Cambio interblock advanced its accompaniment, but requests modifications. Ritondo’s project is a contribution in that sense and aims at the Security forces.

But also the main opposition bank is requesting the inclusion of the self-employed to these benefits.

In the last hours, the CGT also brought orders that are being analyzed by the Executive. Among them, overtime, bonus and per diem are exempted.

For his part, from the Kirchnerist bench, the legislator Rodolfo Tailhade, added the request for the judicial officials to be incorporated to the payment of Profits.

“Congress should take advantage of this debate to expressly include in the earnings bill, the obligation of judicial officials, active and retired, to pay the tax. It is necessary to end with the unbearable privileges of this embarrassment that is the Judicial Power “, sentenced.