The data revealed that the profits of the aforementioned companies increased by 43 percent year on year, to reach 57.62 billion yuan (about 7.99 billion dollars) during the mentioned period.

The combined business revenue of these companies reached 531 billion yuan, up 2.8 percent year on year, according to Xinhua.

Major Internet companies and related service companies are those with annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan.

It is noteworthy that China launched a strict control campaign on the technology sector since last year, and as a result of this campaign imposed a fine of about one billion dollars on the giant “Ant Group” for financial technology for “illegal acts”, and a fine of 415 million dollars on a subsidiary of the “Tencent” group. her competition.