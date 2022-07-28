Kuwait Gulf Bank said that its net profit in the quarter ending in June rose by 235 percent to reach about 15.2 million dinars (about 50 million dollars), compared to 4.6 million dinars in the same period last year.

The bank’s net profit amounted to 30.29 million dinars in the first six months of 2022, compared to 16.52 million dinars in the corresponding period of 2021, an increase of 83 percent.

The bank attributed the increase in the semi-annual profits to a decrease in provisions and impairment losses by 13.5 million dinars, and an increase in operating revenues of 2.1 million dinars, in contrast to an increase in operating expenses of 1.1 million dinars.

Al-Ahly United’s profits rise 23 percent

For its part, Ahli United Bank of Kuwait announced an increase in its net profit in the second quarter by 23.3 percent to reach about 8.5 million dinars (27.8 million dollars), compared to 6.9 million dinars a year ago.

The bank said in a statement to the Kuwait Stock Exchange that its net profit amounted to about 20.2 million dinars in the first six months of 2022, compared to about 18 million dinars in the corresponding period of 2021, an increase of 12.3 percent.

The bank attributed the increase in semi-annual profits to “natural growth in the business”.

Also, Kuwaiti Warba Bank’s net profit rose by 56.5 percent in the second quarter to reach 5.1 million dinars ($16.7 million) compared to 3.3 million dinars in the same period last year.

The bank said in a statement to the Kuwait Stock Exchange that its semi-annual net profit rose by 96.1 percent to reach about KD 11.9 million, compared to about KD 6.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Burgan’s profits fall

On the other hand, the profits of Kuwaiti Burgan Bank declined by 20 percent in the second quarter to reach about $15.1 million ($49 million), compared to about 19 million dinars a year ago.

The bank said in a statement to the Kuwait Stock Exchange that its semi-annual net profit amounted to about 27.2 million dinars, compared to about 24 million dinars in the corresponding period of 2021, an increase of 13 percent.

The bank attributed the increase in semi-annual profits to a “reduction in provisions for credit losses.”