Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

Reinhold Messner received a lot of support after the Guinness Book revoked his record. The new record holder speaks out in the summit dispute.

Munich – The debate about the revocation of the world records in the Guinness Book is entering the next round. Because now the actual profiteer sides with Messner and gives his judgment and assessment.

“I am firmly convinced that Reinhold Messner was the first to climb all 14 eight-thousanders and that this must be recognized,” says mountaineer Ed Viesturs dpa. According to the Guinness Book of Records, the American is the real king of the eight-thousanders, as the South Tyrolean Messner missed the summit of Annapurna by a few meters in 1985.

Guinness Book of Records takes away Messner records: “Everything was done to climb a real peak”

The mountaineering icon further explained in the debate about the withdrawal of the records in the Guinness Book: “Messner and the other mountaineers did everything they could to climb the real peaks, to the best of their knowledge and belief and under the conditions they presented “I found the place,” said the 64-year-old.

“He was our pioneer,” said Viesturs dpa continued, “not just stylistically, but also physically and psychologically as he climbed without supplemental oxygen. Other climbers like me were able to follow in his footsteps by drawing inspiration from him.” Like Messner, the American also affirms that “climbing is a personal journey and it shouldn’t be about lists or records.”

Summit dispute over Reinhold Messner: “A pioneer who made the impossible possible”

Billi Bierling from the well-known expedition archive Himalayan Database also regrets Reinhold Messner’s loss of two titles in the Guinness Book of Records. “Messner was a pioneer who made the impossible possible. It is very sad that this achievement is not recognized,” said the chronicler dpa. “He was almost at the top and would certainly have been able to climb the last few meters.”

To date, Reinhold Messner was recorded in the Guinness Book as the first person to have climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in the world. And he was also considered the first person to do this without the help of oxygen from a bottle. According to new calculations, the American Ed Viesturs will be given this title in the new edition of the book, as the organizers announced on their website.

Only “legacy” record in the Guinness Book: Reinhold Messner summit record revoked

Since then there has been great excitement in the mountaineering world. Because a certainty that has existed for decades is suddenly wrong: Up to now, the South Tyrolean extreme mountaineer Reinhold Messner was considered the first person to have climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in the world – and also the first person to have done so without the help of oxygen from a bottle . It is now only listed on the Guinness Book website as a “legacy” record – meaning: the record was recognized at a time when the calculations did not correspond to today’s standards.

The summit dispute over Reinhold Messner’s record in the Guinness Book is not only affecting the world of alpinists. The focus is particularly on the summit of Annapurna. © Jordane Schönfelder

The basis is new, controversial calculations – including geodata, according to which many mountaineers turned back before reaching the “true summit”. In particular, the German Himalayan chronicler Eberhard Jurgalski has long said that Messner never stood at the top of the 8,091 meter high Annapurna.

Guinness Book record revoked: Reinhold Messner is now keeping a low profile in the summit dispute

“Whether we were five meters higher or not – no one in the world can know. Because the storm was too strong and there was a white out: thick fog, everything around us was white, snow, ice,” said Messner FAZ. in the debate about the summit dispute, as a result of which the South Tyrolean was stripped of his record in the Guinness Book. Back then, his goal wasn’t just the summit, but also the way to get there.

The mountaineering icon now wants to hold back in the summit dispute after Messner recently reacted to the revocation of his Guinness Book of Records. According to his own words, he made a final post on the topic on his Messner Instagram profile on Monday. He’s not primarily concerned with climbing the summit for a record. There are no records in alpinism – there will never be anything like that in traditional alpinism. “I have gained so much in my life that today I can proudly say that I am a happy man!”