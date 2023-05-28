The month is about to end May 2023which means that the workers who are part of the payroll of formal companies they should have already received what corresponds to the profits.

The OCT It is one of the monetary labor rights contemplated in the Federal Labor Law (LFT)but not all people who work in the formal sector of the country know what is the deadline so that companies and employers pay them, hence we will tell you right away so that you are well informed about it.

Profit Sharing: This is the last day for payment | What does SAT say about taxes?

As we mentioned before, the distribution of profits, together with the Christmas bonus, is one of the labor rights most awaited by workers who are employed by corporations and employers registered with the Service tax administration (SAT).

As they are regulated by the Federal Labor Law, which means that they must comply with the norms imposed by the Mexican government in order to operate, any company or person with business activity is obliged to pay the corresponding economic benefits to their workers.

In the particular case of profits, The companies have until next Tuesday, May 30, 2023 to deposit the amount corresponding to the OCTs to their collaborators. While, Patterns have until next Thursday, June 29 of the current year to make the corresponding payment to its employees.

For their part, a very frequent question that Mexican workers ask themselves regarding profits is whether they should pay taxes on them. On this particular, the SAT and the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) indicate, according to article 93, section XIV, of the Income Tax Lawthat employees will not pay taxes when the PTU is equal to 15 days of general salary or lessaccording to the fiscal year in which the profits were generated, in this case 2022.

Taking the above into account, The workers who will have to pay taxes when receiving the profits will be those whose amount deposited is greater than 15 days of minimum wage.which will be aggravated by the ISR, according to article 74 of the Income Tax Regulations.