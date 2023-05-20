By the month of May, all the workers who work in the formal sector know what awaits them: profits. Once the companies and employers for those who work have made their annual statement, after determine the profits generatedthey must distribute them among their workforce.

It is in this way that, year after year, both in the month of May and June, Mexicans who carry out their work tasks know that, in the event that the company or the employer have generated profits during the past fiscal year, they must receive the OCT.

In this context, we will tell you how you can Calculate the amount that the company or your employer will have to pay you.

Profit sharing: key aspects to calculate how much you get in 2023

First of all, it should be noted that, as we mentioned earlier, OCTs will depend on the profits that the company or employer generated during the past fiscal year, in this case, during 2022.

It is from this amount that the company or employer must distribute what corresponds to their staff, since the Federal Labor Law (LFT) indicates that they are obliged to give them 10% of the total net amount.

Thus, The base figure of profits to be distributed consists of 10% of the net profits generated by the company or the employer in a year, which will later be separated into two equal parts..

It is in this way that The first part of that 10% of profits will be divided among the total number of workers, so that each one gets the same amount, regardless of how much they earn..

In addition, The other half of 10% of the profits will be distributed according to the amount of salaries received by each employee, considering the amount that the worker receives in cash per daily fee.. In the event that the payment has been variable, the average of the perceptions obtained in the year will be taken into account.

It must be borne in mind that This account does not include the income that workers had for overtime, gratuities or bonuses, taking into account only the daily salary.

However, what does included in the profits are the salaries received even if the day was not workedalthough these must be justified, such as disabilities, vacations or breaks.

Lastly, the businesses that are registered with the Tax Administration Service (SAT) as moral persons have until May 31 of this 2023 to deliver profits to their workers. In yanto, employers who are registered as natural persons have a term of Until June 30th of this year.