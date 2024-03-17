Between May and June, a topic of interest for workers is profit sharinga right supported constitutionally and with rules established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), where it is specified whether really in 2024 it will be paid with food vouchers or money.

According to the LFT, company employees have the deadline May 30 to receive this payment, while those who work for a direct employer will receive it no later than June 29.

The National Commission for the Participation of Workers in Company Profits determines the amount of these profits, currently set at 10% of net profits.

It is important to highlight that Profits are divided into two parts: an equal part for all workers, based on the days worked, and another part proportional to the salary earned.

Food vouchers?

The LFT specifies that the Profits must be delivered in legal tender, without the possibility of being granted in kind or through food vouchers. This provision seeks to protect the economic rights of workers and guarantee transparency in the distribution of benefits.

Although there may be financial difficulties in the company, Article 101 of the LFT expressly prohibits the payment of utilities with vouchers or other products instead of cash.

SAT charges profit tax only in these cases

Profits represent a fundamental right for workers, ensuring them a fair share in the profits of the company in which they work. However, two crucial questions arise: When should this income be considered in tax terms? What happens with taxes?

The payment of SAT taxes on profits are only activated if the amount exceeds the equivalent of 15 days of minimum wage. This threshold marks the point at which workers must declare this income and pay the corresponding taxes.

If a problem arises with the payment of utilities, workers have the option of filing a claim with the Local Conciliation and Arbitration Board or going to the Labor Defense Attorney's Office.

It is important to note that all workers, with some exceptions such as directors or administrators, have the right to participate in the distribution of profits.

However, there are situations in which employers are not required to provide this benefit, such as new businesses during their first year of operation.

The base salary used to calculate profits is the amount received by the worker in cash per daily rate. This criterion guarantees an equitable distribution of benefits among employees.