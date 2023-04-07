Pon Holdings has achieved a record profit in 2022 with a turnover of more than ten billion euros.

Pon Holdings will have a turnover of more than ten billion euros in 2022. The Pon Holdings include a lot of companies, such as the Dutch Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Porsche importer. But bicycle brands such as Gazelle and Cervélo, mobility companies and commercial vehicle activities also fall under the Pon Holdings.

The year 2022 was therefore a great year for the Pon family from Leusden. With a turnover of more than ten billion euros in total and a turnover of six billion euros in the Automotive division, Pon achieved a record profit of 547 million euros.

Europcar

Of the four billion turnover that did not come from Automotive, Pon.Bike accounted for a turnover of 2.4 billion euros. A substantial growth that has also been realized through purchases such as Pon made in 2022 with Dorel Sports.

What was also purchased in 2022 was Europcar. Pon did not do this alone, but together with the Volkswagen Group, with which Pon has been working for 75 years. Under the flag of Europcar, Pon must offer new forms of mobility.

What was also a spearhead in 2022 (and will remain in 2023 and beyond) is the transition to electric and digitization. The demand for sustainable mobility is high and that is where Pon wants to be a leader.

Pon record profit again in 2023?

Pon does not yet know what this year will bring. CEO Janus Smalbraak does not want to make any forecasts yet for this year, but indicates that the order books for 2023 are certainly bulging in the automotive and bicycle divisions. Of course there is an economic headwind this year and there are problems with deliveries, but the CEO is not worried for the time being.

We are curious what 2023 will bring for Pon, but we are also not worried about the profit that Pon will make this calendar year… We didn’t already, but still.

