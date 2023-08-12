Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 10:01 am

The four largest publicly traded Brazilian banks had net income of R$24.354 billion in the second quarter of this year, according to data compiled by the Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system). The number is 8.7% lower than the same period last year, in a variation that shows that the indebtedness of families remains high. In the first semester, the result of the four fell 7.3%, to R$ 47.709 billion.

The first six months of the year were marked by an increase in defaults, even with the brake applied by banks in granting credit since last year. The high degree of household indebtedness, as a result of the acceleration of inflation in 2022 and the double-digit Selic rate, caused default rates to grow again on the balance sheets of the four banks.

There was an expectation in the market that Itaú Unibanco, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco and Santander Brasil would clearly signal that the second quarter was the worst for the arrears ratios, but this signal was not clear. While Itaú expects marginal increases in the indices, Bradesco and Santander signaled that a turning point is close, but preferred not to believe that the worst was behind them.

“Even out of prudence, it is difficult to say that we have reached a peak, but we are very close to it or have already reached it”, said the president of Bradesco, Octavio de Lazari Junior, in a press conference to comment on the bank’s results. Between May and June, the arrears of the segment of individuals fell, but the bank’s total index, of 5.9%, grew in relation to March of this year.

Analyst Matheus Amaral, from Inter, states that the quarter showed signs of an inflection, but that the effective improvement in credit quality should be left for the second half. “It’s not right to say that the peak has already arrived in the second quarter, but we are starting to see more positive signs,” he says.

The perspective coincides with that of the banks, who believe that, with the reduction of interest rates and the fiscal consolidation agenda of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, the second half will be of positive news in the economy. “The expectation for default in the coming quarters is more or less [alta ou baixa de] 0.1 point”, said the president of Itaú, Milton Maluhy.

Provisions still high

In the first semester, however, the default account remained high. Together, the four banks set aside BRL 64.138 billion to cover possible credit losses, a volume 58% greater than the same period last year. The biggest increase was from BB, with provisions 129% higher, of R$ 13.031 billion. The largest volume came from Bradesco, which practically doubled expenses with provisions, to R$ 19.8 billion.

Lazari, from Bradesco, attributed the increase to the weight of loans granted until the middle of last year, when the bank decided to turn off the faucet in view of the worsening of indicators. “The creation of PDD in the second quarter still reflects the effect of old harvests”, he said.

Amaral, from Inter, estimates that the numbers for the second half do not tend to be more encouraging on this front. “We can expect a cost of risk at the same levels we are seeing now”, he says, noting that Itaú, BB and Bradesco provide the market with projections on the behavior of provisions for the entire year, and that the numbers do not signal a slowdown in the coming months .

According to him, Desenrola, a debt renegotiation program created by the federal government, should not produce considerable effects on balance sheets. “Of the R$50 billion that the government estimates to renegotiate, 70% are in debt with other accounts, and only 30% with banks,” he says. “What we have estimated are positive but limited impacts.”

The three private banks expressed a similar view. According to them, as the renegotiated debts are small and in many cases, they had already been written off at a loss, the effect of the program tends to be indirect, as it allows the Brazilian to take credit again. “I don’t think the effect of Desenrola will change the bank’s hands. It will have an effect, but I don’t see materiality”, said Maluhy, from Itaú.