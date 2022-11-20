The electricity sector was the one with the best performance among segments (with a profit of R$ 9.7 billion)

The profit of publicly traded non-financial companies (that is, not counting banks and companies with high profits) fell 39.5% in the 3rd quarter of this year, compared to the same period of 2021. It passed and BRL 54.1 billion to BRL 32.7 billion.

The survey was carried out by TradeMap. The analysis considers values ​​in the accounting standard, without extraordinary adjustments or correction for inflation.

In the period, companies’ revenue reached R$ 847.5 billion. It represents an increase of 16.5% in the annual comparison.

On the other hand, companies had more expenses. The cost of goods sold rose 217%.

Sergio Castro, CNPI analyst at TradeMap, cites 2 reasons for the worsening of companies’ profitability:

higher production cost; and high level of debt.

“The highest inflation in the accumulated period in 12 months caused the cost of production to grow at a faster pace than revenues, even with deflation in the third quarter”, affirm.

Another point is the greater leverage of the companies, which had to raise more debts and burn part of the cash, either to make new investments, pay part of the debts they already had or even to be able to postpone them.

“The greater volume of debt added to the high interest rate of 13.75% is reflected in the increase in the company’s financial expenses, which, in turn, erodes profits.“, quoted Castro.

The annualized return on equity (ROE) in the 3rd quarter of 2022 was 13.2%, a reduction of 5 percentage points compared to the same period of 2021.

The electricity sector, which encompasses a total of 36 companies, was the one with the best performance, with a profit of R$ 9.68 billion from July to September this year.

METHODOLOGY

For the survey, 335 companies were considered, all with shares listed on B3 and with financial statements presented in the 3rd quarter of 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Companies that went public on the Stock Exchange in 2021 were also part of the sample, with balance sheets for the 2nd quarter available at the Securities Commission.

The study disregarded the results of Petrobras, Vale, Suzano and Braskem, companies that registered historically high profits in the last period and that, if they were considered, would bring great distortions to the general analysis.