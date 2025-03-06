Arcomadrid Traditionally dedicates a specific event to contemporary art of Latin America. On this occasion, of the three commissioned programs that are presented, one of them is dedicated to the Amazon, and another, the entitled ‘Profiles’, is also enshrined to the art of this continent.

But making a good selection of Latin artists, among all the galleries participating in the fair, constitutes A real challenge. Only eight galleries are presented from Argentina, but Brazil participates with twenty. Five are those presented by Mexico and two more for Peru. Colombia participates with four galleries, Uruguay with two and Venezuela only with one. And for that It is not easy to know this effervescent panorama. ‘Profiles’ proposes a selection of Solo Projects, in collaboration with the participating galleries.

For this, the figure of the commissioner is very important or, as they like to call him there, the curator, responsible for the selection. In this case, the proposed name has been the Mexican José Esparza Chong Cuy, critic and architect, who is currently chief commissioner of Storefront for Art and Architecture in New York. But that he has also worked as an associate curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Chicago and the prestigious Jumex collection, Mexico City.

Interested in public and monumental art, has just published, together with Guillermo Ruiz de Teresa, A compilation of essays on the problem of the cancellation of the memory of those monuments of Mexico City, representatives of a colonial past.









A disappointment

If one would like to assess the image of contemporary Latin American art from the proposal made by Chong Cuy, no doubt, a disappointment would be carried out. Surrounded by a very weak theoretical proposal, in which it is recognized that there is no unit among all of them, what one is, on one side of the entrance door of Pavilion 9 of Ifema, is A very unequal selection of artists, more or less interesting, but indeed, without any relationship between them.

If perhaps, some times coincidences could be indicated, both in post -colonial criticism, and in gender questions. But little else. Some also point towards indigenism.

Thus, the Portorricense Chaveli sifre, whose work is focused on healing practices, smell, botany and religious beliefs that arise from these elements, could perhaps mark this trend. Sifre is a member of the collective The smell school, interested in the creation of an olfactory file of the island of Puerto Rico. His paintings, however, are a real penalty. They neither work or seduce. For its part, the Brazilian Jota Mombaça Reflect on gender, from an indigenous perspective, with a more interesting plastic proposal, consisting of an attractive series of paintings. Or how the Guatemalan Naufus Ramírez, whose work, aesthetically cleaner, also incorporates ritual and natural elements.

Indigenism is also present in Peruvian’s work Rember yahuarcani, who claims the plastic tradition of Amazon tribes, with an aesthetic that is quite kitsch. The same can be said of the Brazilian collective Black sertão, That teaches agroecology courses, through the practices of African -American traditional peoples, and tries to redefine social relations through quilombo and collaborative work. His squares of color citizens, dresses with colonial costumes, and their jibarized heads, put inside a bottle, They are not too exciting.

Full color.

In the images, some of the ‘profiles’ spaces, such as Sértao Negro

Ts



In this same line you have to think about the work of Dan Lie, whose facilities sometimes insist on the generation of sensory environments, not only visual and tactile, but also olfactory. To Dan Lie He does not like the male gender, but neither does the feminine. In fact, he prefers to refer to himself in the plural. Neither he nor them nor them, but Elles. And, although ‘Elles do not like’ to specify the site, everything indicates that they were born ‘in Brazil,’ live ‘currently in Berlin, where they’ collaborate ‘with The Barbara Wien gallery. His canvases hanging from the roof, stained with branches, mud and litter They don’t seem like the pump either.

There are several artists present here who insist on questioning gender identity. The Mexican Bárbara Sánchez-Kane, He works on relations between art and fashion, trying to dismantle gender stereotypes and betting on fluid and dissident identities. Presented by the prestigious Kurimanzutto gallery, It is possibly the best artist of all the guests. His two bronze chrys, as if they were heel shoes, are suggestive and provocative at the same time. His other sculptures also deserve special attention.

Argentina Mariela Scafatti, Member of the Queer Serigrafista collective, a group founded in 2007 that creates slogans to stamp on shirts that are used in LGBTQ+ pride marches and in the transfmininist manifestations. Scafatti recognizes the influence of Hélio Oiticica and its interesting facilities, with canvases hanging from the roofs, which could be seen in Madrid, in an excellent exhibition, in the gallery Travesía 4. Although what has brought to Arco on this occasion It is a bit decpecative, They are nothing more than silly phrases, to make them print on a shirt.

Perhaps the textile work of the Brazilian artist Camíz pleasefocused on Carioca and Grafiti architecture, it seems to distance yourself from this shamanistic line, even more than the gallery that represents it, To Gentil Carioca, It is originally a project launched no less than Ernesto Neto, along with other artists. Some relationship will.

‘Profiles’ Commissioner: José Esparza Chong Cuy. Pavilions 7 and 9.

In short, indigenism, shamanism, questioning of gender identity and sensory experiences, fundamentally olfactory, Thus the major references of this new image of Latin America seem, presented by José Esparza Chong Cuy.