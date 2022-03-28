Mexico City.- The Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) seeks to stop the decree that allows public servants to spread government propaganda in the closed period for the Revocation of Mandate.

With project of magistrate Felipe de la Mata Pizaña, seek to declare “inapplicability” to the interpretation of the concept of government propaganda that was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, considering that it goes against the Constitution.

In the project, the TEPFJ mentions that when trying to “making an authentic interpretation of the concept of government propaganda, the legislator transgressed the two limits set by the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation for this legislative action.”

Because article 35 of the Constitution suspends the dissemination of all kinds of government propaganda by the government, whether public powers, autonomous or dependent on public administration entities.

It should be remembered that a few days ago the INE Complaints Commission ordered the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to withdraw the conference on March 7 from official channels and social networks due to the fact that demonstrations are made around the achievements of the 4T.

Due to the foregoing, the magistrate’s project explains that these expressions constitute government propaganda, for which precautionary measures could be applied within the framework of the revocation of the mandate.