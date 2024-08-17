Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 16:51

A request for information about 13 profiles, most of them from unknown people, was the trigger that led to the closure of the X social network office in Brazil. The refusal of billionaire Elon Musk’s platform to respond to orders from Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), culminated in an arrest warrant against the network’s legal representative in the country and, consequently, the end of the operation.

On July 23, Moraes issued an order for X to provide the registration data of 12 X user profiles within five days. Among the names listed by Moraes’ team at the STF were the Argentine Fernando Cerimedo, who became known in Brazil after holding a live broadcast sharing lies about electronic voting machines and the 2022 elections, and even the businessman Cris Arcangeli, who participated in the reality show Shark Tank.

Also on the list are influencer Gabriella Labre, publicist Maurício Costa, businessman Claudio Pitanga and smaller profiles of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro and critics of the STF.

In another decision signed on August 12, Moraes ordered the sharing of registration data from the profile “@allanconta,” which had already had its account blocked by court order, under penalty of a fine of R$100,000 per day. This is a profile attributed to pro-Bolsonaro blogger Allan dos Santos. This week, Alexandre de Moraes ordered his arrest for obstruction of justice. However, Allan dos Santos lives in the United States.

One day later, on August 13, the judge fined the social network R$50,000 for failing to comply with a court order. In the same ruling, the judge gave X one hour to comply with the decision under penalty of a fine of R$200,000 for each profile cited. He concluded the decision by indicating that failure to comply would constitute a crime of disobedience on the part of the platform’s legal representative in Brazil, which led to the arrest of Rachel Villa Nova last Friday, the 17th.

The accounts of @Lucelia05700188, @Isadora6611879, @MrcioTe37532535, @Pitanga535535 and @Claudio531531 remain available on the platform. Four other accounts mentioned in the decision have already been taken offline (@Suzana89716306, @brazilwasstolen, @JBBrasilli965 and @allanconta).