Were born between 1980 and 1996 and they live in the City of Buenos Aires. Most have better income and living conditions than their parents at that age, and they climbed higher in education levels. They choose “tough” careers and professions in which the dominance was usually male. And one in five claims to have missed a job promotion opportunity for the mere fact of being a woman.

Work life and gender intersect in the study “Millennial women: professionals, workers, urban”, carried out by the Center for Collaborative and Women’s Leadership of INCAE, in collaboration with the Citi Foundation, in four large capital cities of Latin America, including Buenos Aires.

All the women surveyed have a college career. 78% of them hold a bachelor’s degree while the remaining 22% have completed at least one postgraduate degree (masters or doctorates). 25% studied careers related to Economics and Administration, followed by 24% who did the same in Health areas (Medicine and medical specialties) while 18% chose Architecture and Engineering.

Far below the rest of the disciplines appear: 9% Entertainment, 6% in Design, Advertising and Marketing, 6% in Communication and Public Relations, 5% in Education, 4% in Law and only 3% in the areas of Tourism and Gastronomy.

In Buenos Aires, the millennials flaunt higher level of education than their parents, 48% have completed primary and secondary school and only 31% finished university studies.

More than 40% of these millennial women with a developing career consider it to be a priority to establish yourself in your profession and complete certain levels of training and experience before becoming mothers. However, they choose motherhood, coexistence and form a family but not before age 28 on averagewhen they have already laid the foundations for stronger professional growth.

In this regard, Margaret Rose Grigsby -director in charge of the study and professor at INCAE- emphasizes that the survey “yielded an important finding, which is to see how the intergenerational mobility ascending evidence that millennial women, who unlike their parents have a college degree, have achieved income and a better living condition. “

.With regard to the workplace, 40% of the women surveyed say that their highest professional goal is start your own business, and only 22% project their careers in senior management or management positions decision making in companies.

The study reveals another striking fact: many of the respondents say that they change jobs every three years looking for better opportunities and conditions. And one in five respondents claims to have missed an opportunity for promotion or positioning in their job for the mere fact of being a woman.

Refering to gender inequality, harassment and violence appear as the main factors faced by women in society. And the majority of those surveyed assure that despite their high training, they feel that the difference in rights and opportunities with respect to men still persists.

For Adriana Turek, representative of the Citi Foundation in Argentina, “this study is part of a global effort to eliminate any existing gaps between the career possibilities of women and men and achieving pay equity: same position, equal salary ”.

INCAE carried out the same study in San Pablo, Lima and Bogotá. The results allow for some comparisons. For example, in the capital of Peru and Colombia and, as in Buenos Aires, most of the women surveyed agree that the harassment, domestic violence and lack of opportunities for hierarchical positions are the main problems they face. Wage inequality with respect to their male peers as well, and is manifested in the skilled labor spheres to which these women belong.

It also follows from the comparison that “Argentines are the most self-critical of their positions, knowledge and performance ”. And the study adds that “while for Peruvians and Colombians the main financial concern today is linked to the pandemic, for Argentines it went to second place in the face of the devaluation of their currency.”

