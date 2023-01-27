Knowing that he was the winner of the 2023 Alfaguara Novel Award with Cien cuyes, the Peruvian writer Gustavo Rodríguez (Lima, 1968) accused the life of “ninguneo” that has provoked in his country the most important protests in recent years.

“Thousands of citizens from regions far from the capital are coming to protest what they consider to be a life of inequality and neglect, fed up with politicians and powerful people who only see their own interests,” he said yesterday in a videoconference after the ruling was made public in Madrid.

One hundred guinea pigs is one novel tragicomics in current Lima, full of “classism and racism”, which, according to the award jury, chaired by the Argentine writer Claudia Piñeiro, reflects one of the great conflicts of our time, with “increasingly long-lasting societies and increasingly hostile to older people”, a paradox that Rodriguez approached with “skill and humor.”

Make culture visible

The political and social crisis in Peru would permeate the announcement of the ruling, and Piñeiro alluded to the situation in the South American country with “a march of hundreds and hundreds of women and men to the capital asking for rights and democracy.”

The word “guinea pig” in the South American nation, and especially in the Andes, is used “extremely everyday” to refer to a rodent that is customary to raise and eat.

“I am glad that my title helps a little at least to make visible outside the Perua great culture, the class division between the West and the original, which is the great tragedy of my country and of almost all Latin American countries,” emphasized Rodríguez, who used the “One Hundred Guinea Pigs” as a pseudonym.

The writer He did not dare to formulate a way out of the current crisis in his nation, although he did not fail to point out an “extrapolitical polarization” not only in his homeland and the Ibero-American region, but also in the United States and Europe.

“I’m a simple writer, storyteller, but it is clear to me that the main way out, in the long term, is to consider the other at your same level and start a dialogue with him to try to understand. As long as these mechanisms do not exist in our countries, the exit will continue to be postponed, ”he assured.

under the sheets

His is a novel that, according to its author, responds to the wave of conservatism that is flooding the region, which makes religion “get into our sheets” and determine who to love and how we should die.

In Cien guinea pigs, he deals with death, a presence that has lately haunted his close environment, particularly the death of his father-in-law, a very dignified person.

“Aspiring to that dignity in recent days was what led me to try to fictionalize this story,” he says.

A history whose protagonists care for and defend dignity, precisely, until the last consequences.

The novel takes place in a residential neighborhood in Lima “where some elderly people of the wealthy class languish”: Eufrasia Vela, “Frasia”, urged by her economic needs, has to raise her son Nico and has gradually become an essential company for some from them. If she managed to raise the money to buy 10 guinea pigs, she could, as her uncle always told her, start a new life.

Even though Rodriguez admitted not being sure why he wrote the historyits purpose is clear: to speak more naturally about death.