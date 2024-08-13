Classes were due to start again this week at Argentine universities after the winter break, but what has started is a new conflict for Javier Milei’s government. University professors’ salaries are among the most affected by the cuts that the far-right president is applying to public administration and all the unions representing higher education teachers have called for a strike and other forceful measures starting this Monday to demand an urgent increase.

“Between November 2023 and July 2024, university staff salaries fell by 45% in real terms, placing many workers below the poverty line, a situation that affects around 50% of the total staff,” warned the National Interuniversity Council (CIN), the body that brings together the country’s academic authorities. “Never in the 40 years of democracy have conditions been so unfavorable.”

The national public university system has about 150,000 professors. The salary scale varies according to rank and dedication. The so-called “referee position,” a professor who is a semi-exclusive head of practical work, has a workload of 20 hours a week and earns 360,318 pesos (376 dollars, at the official exchange rate). The same professor but with exclusive dedication (40 hours) earns 720,636 pesos (752 dollars).

“Since Milei took office, we have lost almost 50% of our salaries. We are increasingly worse off in terms of inflation and there is no proposal from the Government to solve it,” explains Daniel Ricci, general secretary of the Federation of University Teachers (FEDUN), one of the national unions in the sector. “We are at lower salary levels than in 2001,” he compares with the great economic crisis that led Argentina to have 5 presidents in 11 days.

The University Trade Union Front, which brings together the unions of teachers and non-teaching workers, called for classes not to start in the second semester, which was due to begin this week. Some unions are only on strike for 24 hours this Monday, others are extending the strike for 72 hours until Wednesday, while new strike measures are already being called for next week. “There is no quality public university without decent salaries” is one of the slogans of the strike.

The chainsaw applied by the Executive to public spending reduced the funds allocated to national universities by 31% compared to the previous year – in real terms – a cut 3 points above the total of the national State, according to data from the Congressional Budget Office. The majority of the university budget, between 80 and 90% depending on the educational institutions, is allocated to salaries.

The Ministry of Human Capital, the department that oversees the education system, responded to the teachers’ strike by arguing that “all sectors of society are doing their part” and that “from December to July, the salary increase for staff at national universities is higher than the standard established for salaries of the national State, in the same period. Thus, university teachers increased their income by 71% while State employees increased it by 58.5%,” it said in a statement.

As unions and university authorities have pointed out, the salary increase granted implies, in fact, a cut in the face of inflation rates that, during the same period, exceeded 120%. The Ministry of Education announced on Friday increases of 3 and 2% for August and September. The union leaders rejected the increase as “insufficient”, but it will be implemented by the Government anyway. “The announcement created a terrible climate among teachers,” says Ricci, “not only will our salaries not be recovered but in the next two months we will be worse off.”

University rectors are supporting the claim of teachers and non-teaching staff. “The salary situation in the university system is extremely critical,” said the CIN, “with special emphasis on workers with less seniority.” Until the end of 2023, a salary guarantee system was in force: it was a compensation for teachers who received a salary lower than the minimum wage agreed in the so-called “national teaching collective bargaining agreement,” the negotiation between the Government and the unions that represent teachers in schools throughout the country. Since Milei’s administration suspended this collective bargaining agreement, the salary guarantee ceased to exist.

The tension between the government and the university community was first expressed last April, when thousands of people marched in the country’s main cities to reject the cuts in funding for the operation of universities. Despite not giving in on the rhetoric, the executive ended up backing down and unblocking the sending of resources. The current conflict over teachers’ salaries emerges as the second manifestation of the same struggle. Rectors, teachers, students and non-teaching staff are already considering organizing a new university march for mid-September.

