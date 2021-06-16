Limited Time, Pokémon Center is offering the free letter from Professor Willow of Pokémon Card Game. This character should be familiar to gamers. Pokemon go, and in fact, users of this AR title can apply this card within the game to obtain certain benefits.

The Special Investigation will be available in Pokemon go as of July, but it is already in force in Pokémon Center, So take advantage of it while you can. To do this, you must buy objects directly related to Pokemon go, like the shirt Go Fest 2021, team water bottles, and more.

Fountain: Pokemon go