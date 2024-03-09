An assistant professor who teaches business classes at Columbia University, located in New York, USA, said in an interview with the National Review website this Friday (8) that he is the target of an investigation by the institution because of his defense of Jewish and Israeli students, faculty and staff and their daily fight against anti-Semitism there.

Shai Davidai said the ongoing investigation against him is politically motivated and aims to silence him.

The professor stated that he recently received a letter from the university's Office of Equal Opportunities and Affirmative Action stating that there was an investigation process against him. According to him, the university gave him a list of specific posts on its social networks that provoked the investigation, all of which were related to “student organizations that support Hamas and the Houthis and that use anti-Semitic chants in unauthorized protests.”

The professor stated that he never directly attacked any student at the university and that he would never “target any person or group based on their national origin, race, religion or any other protected characteristic.”

Davidai also highlighted in the interview that he has no antipathy towards Palestinians who do not support Hamas and that he condemns prejudice against Arabs.

Speaking to the National Review, the American professor criticized Columbia University for not protecting the Jewish and Israeli community from student organizations that “support terrorism” and for giving in to the public pressure being exerted by these groups. He said the university is “not a judge or an impartial investigator” but rather the “accuser, the judge and the executioner.”

Davidai denounced the investigation as an “act of retaliation” and an “attempt at Soviet silencing.”

In the interview, the professor highlighted the importance at this time of combating anti-Semitism in the academic environment, which is the main point of pro-Palestine demonstrations that often feature anti-Semitic speeches and symbols.

The professor cited some examples of events and hirings at the university that involved people who identified with the terrorist group Hamas, who called students for an “armed rebellion in the United States”, who threatened journalists with a machete and who posted anti-Semitic materials on their websites. social media.

Davidai said in the interview that he will face the investigation and that he will continue his fight in defense of Jewish and Israeli students, faculty and staff who study at Columbia University. He said that, “regardless of his future at university,” he will not “accept this situation.”