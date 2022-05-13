A video of two individuals fighting in the streets of Mexico City began to circulate on social networks, a dispute in which a police officer had to intervene and that accumulated several spectators. The user who shared the images on Twitter explained that the brawl was carried out by a student and his teacher.

Ricardo Flores pointed out that the subject in green shorts and a white shirt is a teacher at the Higher School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Zacatenco campus (ESIME), belonging to the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), while the young man with whom he was beaten is a student from the same institution.

(Read on: They find the ‘road to Atlantis’ some 600 meters underwater).

With punches and kicks, both stopped the traffic of an avenue to fight a duel, while several teenagers with backpacks and cell phones in hand recorded the moment. As the fight intensified, the “spectators” began to form a circle between both opponents.

In the video, the boy in black shorts is seen beating the teacher while he was on the floor. After receiving several slaps, the teacher stood up and began to run after his student. Minutes later, local authorities arrived and arrested him. Despite this, the man tried to continue the confrontation. So much so that he kicked the young man as they tried to separate them.

The user @arturiano8 told in a Twitter thread that the professor is known as Luis Alfredo López Lira or ‘Peters’ and identified by the student community for his “peculiar style”. He also points out that he teaches only one hour of class a week.

He also assured that ‘Peters’ himself lets classes be dictated by his students and qualifies him as “corrupt” because he charges for grades. The same thread on the social platform details that ridicule and criticism of the teacher were the reasons that led to the subsequent fight.

(Be sure to read: Debanhi Escobar: They carry out a new inspection of the motel and find more security cameras).

In the first instance, a student published a link for everyone to observe the low grade that the teacher had achieved in school performance, which unleashed López Lira’s fury. Later, he had a long discussion with one of his students through the same Twitter.

There you go. The professor is quite a meme in ESIME Zacatenco, especially because of his peculiar style (he looks like Silverio running a marathon). You will always see him in the corridors of the school wandering but never teaching. The famous Peters. pic.twitter.com/3G5zKSJaff – Captain Lyricism (@arturiano8) May 11, 2022

Through his personal account, called “Puños de Oro”, He responded to the criticism of the teenager – who had an anonymous profile – and they ended up decreeing a day and time for a fight outside the school. Prior to the contest, both revealed what their true identities were.

More news

– Video: they reveal that Russian soldiers shot unarmed civilians in the back

– Young man who slept in his house fell into a huge sinkhole that drug traffickers built

– Clark Olofsson: the story of the criminal who inspired the ‘Stockholm syndrome’

– Controversy by airline that prohibited the boarding of 100 Jews on a flight

The Nation (GDA) – Argentina