The phrase of the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, which resonated within the Law School of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) was pronounced during his tour in Mexico, in front of the press inquiries about what happened around the scandal of the VIP vaccination.

After recognizing that the attitude of the former Minister of Health, Ginés González García, was reprehensible and that is why it cost him his job, he asked the judges and prosecutors to “end the payadas” and asserted that there is no criminal offense to attribute a crime to him. to a person who passed another in the waiting line. “There is no such crime and it cannot be built”, He assured.

From this, a group of students from the UBA School of Law, in which the President has been a professor since 1985, viralized a harsh question in an open letter under the title “Do you dare to say in a classroom at the Faculty of Law what declared in Mexico? The VIP vaccination is a crime ”.

Through a publication on social networks, university students grouped in the Purple Strip, asked Alberto Fernández to discuss his statements and VIP vaccination in a classroom at the UBA.

The call was made through social networks.

“We are addressing you as students of the UBA Law School – in which you teach Crime Theory – and as militants of the Purple Strip, to ask you a specific question: Do you dare to say in a classroom What did our Faculty declare to the press in Mexico? ”, the statement begins.

And he continues: “You well know that if you were to say that in a classroom of our Faculty, any first or second year student would tell you that it could be applied, at least and among other figures, that of abuse of authority, breach of official duties. public, influence peddling and / or misappropriation of public funds (art. 248 and subsequent of the Penal Code). Lying like this is not worthy of a professor at one of the most important law schools on the continent ”.

Why deny the undeniable? Let Justice – so arbitrarily punished for its political space – do its job. ”, Challenged the students.

They also asked the Fernández government “to be better” because “they promised to do so, but it seems that they believe they are the owners of the State and they blatantly act like a privileged oligarchy.”

The communiqué of the UBA’s Purple Strip students addressed to the president.

Regarding the management of the pandemic, the students of Franja Morada suggested to the president that “instead of lashing out at those who criticize him, focus his energies on achieving a transparent and effective State.”

The statement not only speaks to the president, they also call “for reflection” to La Cámpora, La Centeno and “ultrakirchnerist groups” of the faculty so that “the defense of a certain government does not cloud their empathy in the face of a society so needy transparency ”and that“ the desire to maintain their privileges does not make them maintain an complicit silence in the face of the suffering of a people already looted by the corruption of their government ”.

JPE