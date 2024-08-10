A teacher from Saucillo disappeared in Parral last Thursday and has not been located yet. Family, friends and the State Attorney General’s Office have begun an investigation to locate Izmir Contreras Castillo, 45 years old.

The family has already filed a complaint with the missing persons unit after having no news of his whereabouts since August 8, and the last time they heard of him was in the Juárez neighborhood of Parral.

According to the information obtained, he left Saucillo by bus bound for Parral, and upon arriving in this municipality he was seen in a car with three people whose identity is unknown.

It is a Volkswagen Jetta, green, 2003 model, with registration number EMU-2119 from the state of Chihuahua.

He was outside a house with the number 115 on Encino Street, in the Ampliación Benito Juárez neighborhood of Hidalgo del Parral, where he was seen with other subjects whose identity is unknown.

Authorities in both municipalities are searching for him, as are his loved ones who are sharing their search and anguish on social media for not knowing anything about him.

Professor Izmir Contreras Castillo is 175 centimeters tall, weighs 73 kilos, has an average build, is bald, has small brown eyes, an oval face and an aquiline nose, and has an abscess on his forehead.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black polo shirt, blue jeans and his shoes are unknown.

Any information is being requested from the 9-1-1 emergency system or the anonymous reporting system 089.