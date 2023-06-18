Professor Tomás Rubio is already the new mayor of the PP in Cieza after being sworn in this Saturday in a session that took place in the Town Hall Plenary Hall, attended by supporters of the three elected parties. Rubio, who obtained nine mayors in the elections of the past 28-M, needed the support of the three Vox mayors. Previously, Jesús Castaño, head of the Abascal party list, resigned from presenting his investiture. The former mayor, the socialist Pascual Lucas, did run, who received the nine votes from as many votes obtained in the elections, but insufficient to renew his mandate.

During his speech, Rubio indicated that the command baton received “will not be such, but a service baton and delivery to the people.” He assured that his commitment as mayor will be to “govern and put myself at the service of all citizens, pray to whom you pray, love who you love and think as you think, regardless of your ideology, promoting a government based on transparency, honesty and efficiency.” ».

The new councilor, who is 55 years old and is a professor of Religion at the Diego Tortosa Institute, insisted that what is important “are people, families, children, young adults and the elderly”, and assured that the door of his office “will be always open to listen to your concerns and proposals. Together we will find the solutions that allow us to move forward as a society.” The already first mayor concluded his intervention by arguing that he assumes the position “with humility and determination”, and insisted that “the best way to say things is by doing them.”

For his part, the one who will be his government partner, Jesús Castaño, stated that from the moment the electoral results were known “we interpret Cieza’s will to revert the municipal government”, and that “the prevailing good will between the The PP and VOX team has facilitated understanding and the decision to form part of the municipal government.

For his part, the leader of the Socialists, Pascual Lucas, pointed out that the Cieza he leaves “is not even remotely the one we found when we entered to govern.” In this regard, he pointed out that now “Cieza is on the national map in the best of ways.” He recalled that Easter “is already of International Tourist Interest, the Cieza peach has its own IGP”, and spoke of the projects that are about to see the light of day, such as the new Ginete bridge.

legislature agreement



The negotiations between the two local political leaders were key last week to sign an agreement whereby both parties will share out the different delegations. Thus, the PP will have responsibilities in the portfolios of Urbanism, Agriculture, Culture, Finance, Works, Environment and Health, among others, divided between Tomas Rubio himself and the councilors Mari Ángeles Ruiz Aniorte, Manuel Martínez Lucas, Francisco Martínez Martínez, María Turpín Herrera, Gertrudis Juliá Villa, Daniel Lucas Aroca, Cristo Manuel Lucas García and Amparo Encarnación Pino López.

For their part, those of Abascal will have the first tenure of mayoralty, represented by their number 1, Jesús Castaño, who will also carry the powers of Local Police, Civil Protection, Fire Prevention and Extinction, Traffic and Road Safety. For her part, Amparo Belmonte will direct Celebrations, Tourism, Museums and Historical Heritage. And Sports will be Pascual Egea.

One of the premises set out in the agreement consists of reducing the number of councilors with exclusive or partial dedication. Both parties explained in the agreement that the previous Corporation had seven released. The new government has decided that there will now be five released (3 one hundred percent, 1 85% and another 60%). All of the PP. There will also be a 50% reduction in the annual allocation for operating expenses of political groups, going from 2,170 euros per mayor to 1,600 per group. There will also be a reduction in employment officials for political groups and representatives in the information commissions.