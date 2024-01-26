Professor of Global History at the University of Oxford, Professor Peter Frankopan, confirmed that the UAE is the most clear global model for the goals of the Silk Roads, due to its ability to bring together millions of people from all over the world, to create high levels of commercial and cultural exchanges, in an ideal landscape that connects worlds together. Some, stressing that the UAE has achieved achievements in urbanization and growth over the past 40 years that are difficult to keep up with globally.

Frankopan also pointed out, during a lecture he gave the day before yesterday at the Mohammed bin Zayed Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that “the UAE’s success in attracting millions of people who want to shape the future in the coming decades is one of the most important dramatic changes it has witnessed.” “The world during the last 100 years,” expecting that the UAE will have a greater role in future international trade routes, because it now possesses very advanced infrastructure and technology, which has made geography less logistically important in some respects.

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed a lecture organized by the Mohammed bin Zayed Council at Al Bateen Palace, the day before yesterday, under the title “The Silk Roads… The Development of Trade between the Past and the Present,” delivered by Professor of World History at the University of Oxford, Professor Peter Frankopan. In the presence of a large number of sheikhs, diplomats and senior officials.

Frankopan said: “It is not surprising that investing in Dubai ports and in infrastructure enables what any leader in the past would have wished for, which is that if he can make communication networks faster and better, people can move and participate more quickly, and therefore the cost is reduced, which is what it does.” The UAE is working to continuously increase investment in the country’s infrastructure, and is completing giant projects, such as the Etihad Train, which will greatly help develop and speed up transportation between the emirates of the country without traffic crises, which ultimately helps increase the country’s productivity.” He stressed that the continuation of The UAE's expansion and modernization of infrastructure provides people with a better and more effective quality of life, and also reduces wasted time to a minimum.

Frankopan spoke about the history of the Silk Roads and the commercial, cultural and civilizational exchanges that emerged from them to form one global community, thousands of years before the emergence of what is called “globalization” in its modern sense, which used technology to connect the world to each other, pointing out that the Silk Roads in the past were the links that It connected Asia, Europe, and Africa through corridors that transported people, goods, and things such as food, and also transported human genes and civilizations, which prompted German geographers about 200 years ago to call these connections “Silk Roads.”

He said, “The UAE represents the most clear global model currently for the goals of the Silk Roads. Looking at Abu Dhabi and Dubai, we will find that they bring together millions of people from different parts of the world, to create high levels of exchanges, not only at the level of goods, trade and investment, but also the exchange of ideas, languages, beliefs, fashion and food.” “In an ideal scene that connects worlds together.”

He added: “In the past, the Silk Roads were not only important for linking Africa, Europe, and Asia together, but they also played a role in other events in global history, the most prominent of which was the declaration of independence of the United States in 1776, which is considered the most important geopolitical event in the last 500 years, and the growth of Russia.” To become a huge empire at some point, and during the last 100 years we have witnessed new developments, perhaps the most obvious of which was here in Abu Dhabi itself, which flourished and grew in a mixture of transformations that began with the exploitation of fossil fuels and energy, then developed and turned to thinking about financial services, and how to make it a global city. It attracts people who want to shape the future of the country in the coming decades.”

“India-Europe” corridor

Peter Frankopan said: “I was not surprised by the announcement last year of the project to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him), and with the participation of the President of the United States of America.”

He explained, “The main idea is that there must be a way through which we can work together, and therefore the establishment of the Silk Roads helps people think about what they need and how to increase competition and encourage globalization, and how to put aside regional differences, while planning is done at the same time.” For a world changing with new technologies.

Artificial intelligence empires

Professor Peter Frankopan emphasized that modern technology allows the construction of “new empires”, linked to finance and resources, and related to control of technologies. He said: “I believe that there are global companies currently that have a greater market value than many countries, so in certain ways they have become considered an empire,” pointing out that “technology plays an important role in creating political and social structures and new empires of various kinds.”

He added: “It is usually difficult to restrain empires because they want to continue expanding, so I think that if I had been asked five years ago about the greatest existential challenge for humanity, I would have said that climate and climate change, but now I believe that artificial intelligence is at the same level, and perhaps even higher.” ».

Peter Frankopan: The UAE has achieved achievements in urbanization and growth that are not easy to keep up with.