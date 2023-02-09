The saga of Professor Layton it seemed to have come to an end; In the 2013 L’Legacy of the Aslants had closed a narrative arc and in the years to follow, between the crossover with Phoenix Wright And Layton’s Mystery Journey, we only got to play spin offs of the series. In yesterday’s direct Nintendo has however decided to give a big gift to all the nostalgic fans of the puzzle series developed by Level 5Professor Layton will return for a fantastic new adventure.

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam is the title of the new chapter in the series, announced with a short teaser that gives us the opportunity to see the setting. It seems that this time our protagonist will find himself exploring a city in the midst of an industrial revolution full of elements in full steampunk style.

The announcement certainly came as a welcome surprise; after ten years of waiting we can’t wait to immerse ourselves again in the magnificent settings of the game, to get in touch with the colorful characters that Level 5 has always been able to represent, to try our hand at puzzles that are always different and, above all, not we look forward to wearing Professor Layton’s shoes again who, after all these years, we imagine full of a perfume capable of recalling the most beautiful childhood memories.