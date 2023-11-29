Professor Layton and the New World of Steam was postponed to the 2025 from Level-5: the announcement came with a trailer during the Vision 2023 event, which the Japanese development team is broadcasting right now.

Presented last February, Professor Layton and the New World in Steam will mark the return of the famous character after the albeit valid spin-off dedicated to his daughter Katrielle, namely Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the millionaires’ conspiracy.

Apparently, however, historical fans of the franchise will still have to have a little patience before being able to see the brilliant Professor in action on Nintendo Switch: as mentioned, the launch of Il Nuovo Mondo a Vapore will take place during 2025.