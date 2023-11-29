Professor Layton and the New World of Steam was postponed to the 2025 from Level-5: the announcement came with a trailer during the Vision 2023 event, which the Japanese development team is broadcasting right now.
Presented last February, Professor Layton and the New World in Steam will mark the return of the famous character after the albeit valid spin-off dedicated to his daughter Katrielle, namely Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the millionaires’ conspiracy.
Apparently, however, historical fans of the franchise will still have to have a little patience before being able to see the brilliant Professor in action on Nintendo Switch: as mentioned, the launch of Il Nuovo Mondo a Vapore will take place during 2025.
Disappointed hopes
It certainly cannot be said that the recent strategies carried out by Level-5 have thrilled the numerous admirers of the Japanese studio, if we consider the focus on mobile devices which led to the release of the aforementioned Katrielle and the millionaires’ conspiracy first on iOS and Android than on consoles.
From this point of view, the news of the postponement of Professor Layton and the New World in Steam is certainly not the best thing that could have happened to a series that has sold 18 million copies so far but in recent years he slowed down his pace and would need a relaunch as soon as possible.
#Professor #Layton #World #Steam #postponed #trailer