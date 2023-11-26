Level-5 has announced that it will soon reveal previously unpublished details about Professor Layton and the New Steam Worldon the occasion of the event “Level-5 Vision 2023 II” scheduled for next week, at to be precise 1pm Italian on Wednesday 29 November 2023.
Professor Layton and the New Steam World had also appeared during the previous edition of the event in March, where a trailer was presented which serves as an introduction to the new story and to Steam Bison, a technologically advanced city completely powered by steam and which will act as background to this new adventure.
This time the hope is to obtain more information on the release period and to be able to see the exclusive Nintendo Switch in action in the first gameplay sequences and therefore have a taste of the developers’ new ideas to test the players’ wits.
News also on Decapolice and Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
You can follow the event live on the Level-5 YouTube channel a this address. The presentation will be spoken in Japanese, but fortunately English subtitles will be available.
According to the studio’s official website, during the showcase we will also see Decapolice, the captivating investigative RPG coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation console, and Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, the long-awaited new chapter of the series that mixes role-playing games and football.
#Professor #Layton #World #Steam #details #coming #week