Level-5 has announced that it will soon reveal previously unpublished details about Professor Layton and the New Steam Worldon the occasion of the event “Level-5 Vision 2023 II” scheduled for next week, at to be precise 1pm Italian on Wednesday 29 November 2023.

Professor Layton and the New Steam World had also appeared during the previous edition of the event in March, where a trailer was presented which serves as an introduction to the new story and to Steam Bison, a technologically advanced city completely powered by steam and which will act as background to this new adventure.

This time the hope is to obtain more information on the release period and to be able to see the exclusive Nintendo Switch in action in the first gameplay sequences and therefore have a taste of the developers’ new ideas to test the players’ wits.