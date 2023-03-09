On the occasion of an online event focused on the next news of the label, Level-5 announced the return of the Professor Layton puzzle game series, after 6 years since the last chapter. Only a teaser of Professor Layton and The New World of Steam has been shown so far, and it has been announced that it will release in 2024 for Switch. The game will be set one year after the events of The Lost Future, and will be set in Steam Bison, America. Due to a mysterious accident that affects the town at the dawn of the steam era, a new adventure begins for Luke and Professor Layton, side by side again to solve mysteries. The puzzles will be curated by QuizKnock, a popular puzzle YouTube channel in Japan with nearly two million subscribers.