“Capital Fire” will be available on January 2; The website of the studio that developed the game was hacked on Saturday (Dec 23)

Professor and game developer Alex Vital will launch, on January 2nd, a game about the extremist acts of January 8th. Set in Brasília, “Capital Fire” will aim to make players search for the Federal Constitution while fighting protesters who will behave like zombies. The title will cost R$24.90.

The game was developed by the Lizard Games studio, which had its website hacked on Saturday (Dec 23, 2023). The portal promoted the game about 1 week ago and is now offline. The company hopes to regain ownership of the site in the coming days.

To the Power360the game's creator said that the launch of the game on the platform Steam is maintained for January 2nd. However, the hacker attack may delay the mobile version –for cell phones–, as the device needs to be connected to the company's server.

“The company that takes care of the website is working on it. It is possible to put the game on your Steam wish list. There, it will be released on the 2nd. But our official website for the game is down. We still don’t know the level of commitment of the attack”said Vital.

For the professor, the game's theme and criticism of the protesters may have influenced the attack. “Honestly, it never crossed my mind, but the game is a criticism of anti-democratic acts, it must have bothered someone.”

Vital is a pioneer in the development of political environment games in Brazil. In 2010, he launched the game “Dilma Adventure”, which featured the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) as heroin.

To the digital newspaper, Vital stated that he wants to produce more games set in Brazilian politics. “There will certainly be more political titles in my career. I live in Brasília, I breathe politics and I’m too restless not to use my creativity to make games like this”he declared.