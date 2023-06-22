In the Arkhangelsk region, a former professor of the University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was detained in the case of pedophilia

In the Arkhangelsk region, a former professor of the department of criminology at the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was detained, suspected of kidnapping and sexual assault against a minor. On Thursday, June 22, reports Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the publication, a 64-year-old man abducted a 14-year-old schoolboy in the city of Onega and committed sexual acts against him. The boy was found a few hours later in the apartment of the kidnapper, who was immediately detained. It turned out that the detained pensioner was fired in 2011 from the University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for promoting homosexual pedophilia among the police in the textbook he created. After his dismissal, the literature written by him was confiscated and disposed of.

In March, social activists turned to the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), demanding that the former professor be held accountable for new publications about pedophilia and homosexuality.

