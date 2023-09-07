Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/06/2023 – 22:15

“The placid banks of a heroic people heard the resounding cry of Ipiranga”. So begins the National anthem Brazilian, in allusion to September 7, 1822, when Dom Pedro I shouted: “Independence or death”, making Brazil a free homeland of Portugal. History, however, although repeated and eternalized in paintings, books and even in the country’s anthem, is not that simple, according to historians interviewed by Brazil Agency. It didn’t happen in just one day and involves many disputes, interests, social and economic issues that, in a way, are perpetuated until today.

“In addition to being a long process, lasting many years, the struggles for independence – and this is an important point, for a long time it was believed that Brazil’s independence was a great intra-elite negotiation, – obeyed economic, political, social logics. and demographic characteristics, particular to the various captaincies of Portuguese America. Only later would these captaincies become a unit called Brazil. Today, historiography even uses the term in the plural, the independence of Brazil”, explains historian Adriana Barreto, professor at the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRRJ).

At that time, there were no states, and Brazil was divided into so-called captaincies, created by the Portuguese king D. João III in 1534. These 15 lots of land were given to people trusted by the crown responsible for developing them, always in favor of Portugal. The system was in effect until shortly before the formal date of independence in 1822.

Brazil, however, after almost 300 years of Portuguese domination, prospers economically and now has a local elite that wants to enjoy more and more of the production, without having to pay taxes to Portugal. The Portuguese crown itself had been present in Brazil since 1808, when the royal family fled Europe due to the invasions of Napoleon Bonaparte, which further distanced relations with Portugal.

According to historian Wlamyra Albuquerque, a professor at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA), at the time, Brazil was based on two fundamental pillars: on the one hand, sugar and coffee production and, on the other hand, slavery. “At that moment, the maintenance of an agricultural slaveholding society that demanded independence, political autonomy was in the spotlight to ensure that these businesses continued to function, continued to be very profitable. The rupture with Portugal is an arrangement to transform this territory into a country with economic freedom to continue to enforce these businesses based on slavery”, says the historian, who adds: “We emerged as a nation to try to maintain profits with a very thriving economy at the time, which was the sugar and coffee economy based on slave labor.”

Adriana Barreto points out that it was not just the elites who played an important role in this independence agreement.

“The thesis of the absence of struggles and popular participation in the process of independence in Brazil took root in the analysis of what happened in Rio de Janeiro. The narratives always highlighted D. Pedro’s travels and political connections with the elites of São Paulo and Minas Gerais. However, if we focus on what happened on the streets of the city between 1821 and 1822, it is possible to see incredible popular participation”, says the historian.

Date choice

Brazil became independent from Portugal, but still had D. Pedro I as emperor and continued with slavery until 1888. The date of September 7, as Adriana Barreto tells it, was a choice. “A competing date was the 12th of October, the birthday of D. Pedro. It was on this date that, also in 1822, the acclamation of Prince D. Pedro as Emperor of Brazil took place. But, with his abdication to the throne, in April 1831, from a liberal political movement with a strong popular base, the 12th of October was extinguished, and the 7th of September was established as the founding date of the Empire of Brazil”, he points out. .

Despite the choice of a date, according to the interviewed historians, independence was a process that lasted years. Proof of this is the celebration of Independence on the 2nd of July in Bahia. The date marks the expulsion, in 1823, of the Portuguese troops who still resisted the Independence declared the previous year, in a movement that had popular participation. Any remaining Lusitanian authority was stripped of power.

The imagery around the date, of a resounding cry, a heroic people, and, above all, a date capable of uniting the entire population, was also a construction.

“It is a white story. Indigenous people do not appear, the black population does not appear. The very idea of ​​people is very diluted, we don’t have a dynamic and polyphonic history”, observes historian Ynaê Lopes dos Santos, professor at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF).

According to Ynaê dos Santos (photo), it is from the construction of independence and the formation of Brazil as a country that the myths of the existence of a peaceful society are also being created, making the various disputes and revolts that mark Brazilian history unfeasible.

These elements also reinforce the myth of a racial democracy in the country, that is, that there is no prejudice based on race, and that racism, when it manifests itself, is something individual.

“This construction allows the exercise of power by a group that built this power for itself. The myth of racial democracy maintains the racist order, maintains all privileges, naturalizing these privileges,” she says. “This 7th of September is the construction of a very white and elitist history and it is purposeful.”

For the indigenous people, who already inhabited Brazil even before it was called Brazil, the construction of the 7th of September imaginary is even more exclusive.

“To talk about the 7th of September, it is essential for us to understand what, from 1500 until today, was the construction of a country, which first was a colony and then became a country at independence. Throughout this period, we will have a denial of indigenous peoples, building a narrative that we have nothing to offer”, says historian and teacher Marize Guarani, one of the founders of the Associação Indígena Aldeia Maracanã.

According to Ynaê dos Santos, all these issues need to be taken into account when celebrating Brazil’s independence. “I think that the 7th of September, as much as it is a very complicated date, is a milestone that still works to explain a series of issues. What I think needs to be done is a critical look at this date, understanding that this date is not the end of the process, because that is how we understand Brazil’s independence, as if it began and ended on September 7th. It is the beginning of a process that will unfold over many months and will only end on July 2nd”, he says.

“It is also essential that, along with this more procedural understanding, bring other subjects who participated in this history, so that we even have a deeper understanding of the dynamism of Brazilian history”, he completes.