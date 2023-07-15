Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

7/15/2023 – 10:00 am

Share



This week, teacher Nelice Pompeu, a public school employee in the state of São Paulo for over 30 years and a member of the Movimento Escolas em Luta, called on the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to take action against federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) for delivering a speech in which he compares “indoctrinating professors” to drug dealers. The congressman’s speech was made on Sunday (9), during the 4th National Meeting of Proarmas for Freedom, which took place in Brasília.

“There is no difference between an indoctrinating professor and a drug dealer who tries to kidnap our children into the world of crime. Perhaps the doctrinaire professor is worse”, said the deputy in the speech.

Related news:

The next day, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, determined to the Federal Police (PF) to analyze the statements made by the parliamentarian at the event. “I ordered the Federal Police to analyze the speeches given this Sunday, in an arms act, held in Brasília. The objective is to identify evidence of possible crimes, notably incitements or apologies for criminal acts”, reported Dino on his social media.

In an interview with Brazil Agency, the teacher said that Eduardo Bolsonaro’s statement “was irresponsible” and needs to suffer some kind of punishment. “That wasn’t just an unfortunate statement. It was a criminal and irresponsible statement.”

“It is not freedom of expression when it violates the principles of preserving life and rights and puts others at risk and promotes hatred. This is irresponsible speech. That’s why I started looking for mechanisms to demand action, ”she added.

In addition to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, the professor also contacted the Ethics Committee of the Chamber of Deputies so that some action could be taken in relation to the congressman’s speech.

Violence

For teacher Nelice Pompeu, Eduardo Bolsonaro’s speech ends up further stimulating violence within schools. “What caught my attention is that this was said at a pro-gun event, encouraging violence, at a time when schools have experienced many tragedies this year. Schools are witnessing an escalation of absurd violence. This polarization, this climate of hatred, this climate of intolerance, ends up exploding in schools, ”she warned.

Violence that, according to the teacher, has been on the rise in recent years. “For a few years now, with this polarization that has been created in society, the issue of violence and aggression within schools and against professional teachers has worsened a lot. There is also the issue of the School without a Party, this movement that ended up instilling in society that the teacher is an indoctrinator, although this concept does not exist”.

“In general, what has happened is an increase in this violence in the school environment. An example of this were the attacks that took place earlier this year. I think it’s important to point out that this doesn’t happen out of context. This is a reflection of a process that has taken place since the beginning of the 2000s, with the creation of the Escola sem Partido movement and with the process of persecution and surveillance against teachers, reducing their autonomy in the classroom and even reaching other instances such as the construction of public policies”, said Marcele Frossard, Program and Social Policies advisor for the National Campaign for the Right to Education, to the Brazil Agency.

A survey carried out by the National Campaign for the Right to Education, for example, pointed out that extreme violence in schools in Brazil began in the first decade of the 2000s. Before that period, there was no record of this type of attack. Since then, there have been 16 attacks in Brazil, four of which occurred in the second half of 2022 (the balance sheet does not compute the year 2023). These attacks claimed 35 fatalities. Another 72 people were injured.

For Marcele Frossard, Eduardo Bolsonaro’s speech, in some way, contributes to the increase of this violence that is already a constant in the school environment.

“The congressman’s speech comes within the scope of this type of thinking and practice, which was strengthened during the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro. This is even the theme of what the National Campaign for the Right to Education presents in its answer guide and prevention of violence in schools and also in the report which was delivered by Professor Daniel Cara [professor de Faculdade de Educação da Universidade de São Paulo], to the transitional government on right-wing extremism in the school environment. These speeches are related to this erroneous perception of public education – and also of the working class and education professionals – and contribute to the persecution and increase of violence against these professionals”, he said.

Another balance, made by the Sou da Paz Institute and released in May of this year, pointed out that 24 attacks on schools took place between the years 2002 and 2023 in Brazil. It also concluded that these violent attacks have been getting more intense in recent years.

“One of the very important pieces of information in the report is that it shows how there has been, in recent years, especially since 2019, a very significant increase in [de ataques violentos a escolas]. The occurrence of this type of attack in schools has grown very quickly, which is a very extreme type of violence and very shocking due to its lethality and its potential to victimize a very large number of people, including wounded and dead. It is a situation that has and is still making society very aware”, emphasizes Beatriz Graeff, a researcher at the Sou da Paz Institute.

“In this report we bring some recommendations and one of the issues we address is precisely that of expanding the capacity of the Public Power to monitor and diagnose this type of risk and threat around the school. And for that, it is very important that we improve our ability to produce data on the violence that occurs within schools,” he added.

For Beatriz, a speech like the one given by Eduardo Bolsonaro, intensifies a situation that is already quite complicated in schools. “It is very clear that this hate speech, even when it does not directly incite violence, is a factor that legitimizes violent acts against the group to which it is directed. It is a very sad situation, especially at a time when everyone is concerned and very aware of the increase in this type of extreme violence in schools. Even more so a direct attack on the figure of the teacher, who is absolutely central for the school to be able to realize its potential of being a space not only for training and intellectual development, but also for training in citizenship, child protection and of adolescents and the protection of rights”.

culture of peace

For Nelice Pompeu, violence will only decrease with actions that encourage a culture of peace and value the profession. “I think it is urgent that we work on the culture of peace – and that it is not an isolated project. It has to be something permanent to at least counteract this platform of hate,” she suggests.

“The school alone cannot handle the problems. We have limited work, we lack protection nets. The profession has been very undervalued for a few years now, as if anyone could come to the classroom and teach. And it’s not like that. We are dealing with the future. We have a responsibility in this formation. And the teacher cannot work in fear, intimidation, fear of dismissal or persecution. He needs support,” he warns.

For Marcele Frossard, the construction of the project to combat violence also involves punishing speeches that encourage violence. “This deputy needs to be punished. It is important to have some kind of public statement indicating that this type of speech incites violence and worsens an environment that is already frightened and weakened due to what has happened throughout this year”, she defends.

“The best way to do this prevention [da violência nas escolas] it is through strengthening bonds and the participation of these students, strengthening instances such as the student union and also the school council, so that everyone has responsibilities and is part of this school, training these students to participate in democratic society. And then it is important that parents and guardians are involved so that they also understand the meaning of this model of education, which is a model advocated in the Brazilian Constitution”, he recommends.

Beatriz Graeff adds that it is essential that a constant survey be carried out on violence that takes place within schools. Through this diagnosis, she believes, it will be possible to create stronger public policies to combat violence in the school environment.

“We believe that it is very important that there is an organization around tools that allow a more accurate and more frequent diagnosis [dessas violências] and that we can follow more directly what is happening in schools and the extent to which this is happening. This diagnosis is very important so that it is possible to design actions, whether to prevent attacks, which is an extreme type of violence, as well as more everyday occurrences of aggression, incivility or conflict, which can be warning signs of an escalation of violence. to produce more significant damage”.

Bolsonaro

wanted by Brazil Agency, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro did not speak until the publication of the article. On his social media, the deputy expressed himself about the Minister of Justice having determined that the PF investigate the statements made at the event.

“A Minister of Justice mobilized the PF to investigate my analogy about doctrinaires, who take advantage of the position of teachers to enslave by ideology, act like drug dealers who enslave by drugs, both situations propitiated by the absence of parents in their children’s daily lives, it is one more step of the authoritarian escalation in Brazil”, he wrote.

“It is regrettable to see the Federal Police, an institution of which I am proud to be a part, being used politically to satisfy the autocratic wishes of communists, while real criminals seem not to mind so much,” he added.























