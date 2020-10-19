This man had posted on social networks his support for the father of the family at the origin of the criticisms against Samuel Paty.

New custody in the investigation into the assassination of Samuel Paty. Billal Righi, lhe president of the NGO Ummah Charity, based in Oise, was taken into custody as part of the searches following the Islamist attack in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), AFP learned. Monday, October 19 at the Senlis prosecutor’s office.

Billal Righi has been taken into custody “at the end of a so-called ‘administrative’ search authorized by the specialized liberty and detention judge (Paris)”, told AFP the public prosecutor of Senlis, Jean-Baptiste Bladier, confirming information from Figaro.

The pattern is “the refusal of the interested party to communicate the decryption key of his computers and mobile phones”, said the prosecutor. Billal Righi announced on his Twitter account on Saturday that he had launched a kitty in support of the student’s parent who took a stand against Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher assassinated on Friday for showing his students caricatures of Muhammad. The jackpot has since been removed.

THEAD on Brahim Chnina and #Conflans #Eragny : I learned that our brother Brahim Chnina was taken into custody following the attack that took place last night. I personally know this man with a big heart. pic.twitter.com/YeXDuLgRy7 – Billal RIGHI (@BillalRighi) October 17, 2020

He had also addressed his “support” to this “brother” at “big heart”, before announcing, still on Twitter, have “had to remove the pot” at the request of this man’s association “who feared pressure”.

Founded in 2010 and based in Creil (Oise), Ummah Charity presents itself as a “French humanitarian organization for international solidarity and development which aims to alleviate the suffering of the poorest populations in the world”.

Police operations have been carried out since Monday morning and will continue in the coming days against “dozens of individuals” of the Islamist movement, announced the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. These operations, decided following the Defense Council held on Sunday, do not target individuals “necessarily linked to the investigation” on the assassination of Samuel Paty but aim to “send a message: (…) not a minute’s respite for the enemies of the Republic”, said the minister on Europe 1.