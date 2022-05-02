In Argentina, a great step was taken in gender equality and inclusion. The Faculty of Journalism and Social Communication of the National University of La Plata (UNLP) announced that the first non-binary degree will be awarded to the student Mel Randev Guitiérrezwho has completed the master’s degree in Social Communication and his identity as “Professor” will be recognized in his diploma.

In an official statement from the university they stated: “Far from being an isolated event, issuing the first non-binary title is an achievement resulting from collective struggle and constitutes a huge step towards equality that the Faculty has been working with enormous commitment”.

In addition, this achievement is attributed to the fact that Gutiérrez made a request to the university with the support of the Faculty’s Gender Secretariat.

Delfina García Larocca is the one who manages said Secretariat and stated: “This was also a fight we gave for access to work for the LGBTIQ+ collective because having a title that represents your gender identity positions you from another place when it comes to looking for a job in which you are treated as you feel, as you really are, respecting your identity”.

In the statement from the Faculty, Gutiérrez expressed: “Today I feel proud to be who I want to be, I feel empowered and these emotions that I try to spread go hand in hand with an achievement that is mine, but belongs to all those who do not live within the binary ” Gutierrez said.

In the same way, Larocca assured that this achievement has to do with the commitment to continue generating policies that do justice to the search for and access to work for the LGBTIQ+ collective.

It has not yet been announced when Gutiérrez will receive his degree, but it is expected that a ceremony will be held to commemorate the historic event for gender equality in the country.

