Doctor in Modern Foreign Literatures from the University of Pisa and professor at the Catholic University of San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM), the Hispanist Antonio Candeloro (Avezzano, L’Aquila, Italy, 1977) is the new president of the Dante Alighieri Society in the Region of Murcia. The literary critic and collaborator of Ababol, installed in Murcia since 2013, assured LA VERDAD yesterday that one of his objectives will be to promote Italian culture in the Community and strengthen ties with other committees of the Society in Spain. The ‘Dante’, with almost 500 committees in 60 countries, is the institution that since 1889 “defends the language and culture of Italy around the world.”

According to Candeloro, there is an extraordinary link between Italy and Spain “but since Dante.” «You cannot explain Garcilaso de la Vega and the poetry of the Spanish Renaissance without Petrarch. The thing is that one cannot even understand the use of the sonnet as a meter. “Don Quixote (1605-1615) cannot be understood without Ariosto’s ‘Orlando Furioso’ (1516-1532), which Cervantes evidently read in Italian and quoted abundantly.” An example is ‘The Curious Impertinent’, a short interspersed novel that lasts three chapters of almost 50 pages, which come from some small octaves by Ariosto, recalls Candeloro. «Cervantes, who is a genius, as we know, amplifies it, complicates it… and tells you a story that is psychologically disturbing about a man who invites his best friend to try to corrupt his wife to see if she will really accept him. remains firm, almost pushes him to sleep with his wife to check his wife’s fidelity.

Góngora and Quevedo are also “Dantists” and study Dante, in addition to the classics. «Gracián cannot be explained without ‘Il Cortegiano’ (1528) by the Italian humanist Baldassare Castiglione, which was later translated into Spanish and which Gracián will have present in all of his work. The links are very close in literature and then expand to art and cinema. “Neorealist cinema will be a school for the Spanish directors of the 50s and 60s.”

SINCE THE 19TH CENTURY 500

The Dante Alighieri Society It was founded in Rome in 1889 thanks to a group of intellectuals led by Giosué Carducci to spread the Italian language and culture. There are almost 500 committees around the world.

Professor Candeloro is a full professor of Spanish Literature, and since 2013 he has taught Didactics of Spanish Language and Literature, and of Spanish Literature in the Master of Teacher Training at UCAM. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Rome, and his doctorate between Pisa and Madrid. In 2012, at a conference in Salamanca under the motto ‘Literature and Eros: the culture of seduction’, he met his partner, Carmen Pujante. [profesora Titular del Departamento de Literatura Española, Teoría de la Literatura y Literatura Comparada en la Universidad de Murcia]after asking in a presentation about the writer Gómez de la Serna and the journalist Carmen de Burgos, ‘Colombine’.

Candeloro succeeds Encarna Esteban Bernabé, professor of Italian Language and Literature at the Faculty of Letters of the University of Murcia since 2010, as president of the Murcia committee of the Dante Alighieri Society, who will continue as vice president. Pedro Luis Ladrón de Guevara, professor of Italian Literature at the UMU, is the honorary president of the Society.

Previously, he participated in the commemoration of the centenary of the birth of Pier Paolo Pasolini and his relationship with cinema and poetry, and in the film series in Italian at the Regional Film Archive about Dino Risi, the father of Italian comedy. The committees are linked to the Strega prize, the highest award in Italian literature, “and each president of each committee can invite his partners to participate as members of the jury; The ten finalist titles arrive from Rome, we read them and the title that, according to this committee, deserves to reach the final is chosen. This is how he was able to meet Sandro Veronesi, winner of the 2020 Strega for ‘The Hummingbird’ (Anagrama).

As a Don Quixote scholar, he directs the Reading Club at the Regional Library on Cervantes’ masterpiece, and is a ‘royal citizen’ of the Kingdom of Redonda, granted by Javier Marías after publishing the work ‘Javier Marías y el enigma del tiempo’ in Editum. On November 7 he will offer a conference at the Catholic Center for Popular Culture in Puente Tocinos on Nuccio Ordine, Italian professor and writer, Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities (2023).

The Moneo Building will host the XXIII Italian Language Week this Thursday

One of the events scheduled by the Dante Alighieri Society in Murcia will take place this Thursday, with the celebration of the XXIII Settimana della Lingua Italiana nel Mondo, which this time has as its motto ‘The word sustainability’. It will be from 6 p.m. in the assembly hall of the Moneo building in Murcia. Admission is free until capacity is reached.

The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, and the consul general of Italy in Barcelona, ​​Emanuele Manzitti, together with the director of the Italian Institute of Culture in Barcelona, ​​Annamaria di Giorgio, will inaugurate this day in which different speakers will participate. In the first part, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., under the heading ‘The Italian society for the environment in the Region of Murcia’, Carmen will participate, coordinated by Antonio Candeloro, professor and president of the Dante Alighieri Society in the Region of Murcia. Hernández González, former director of the Murcia Local Energy Agency; Antonio Ángel Clemente García, architect and former head of the Territorial Planning service; and Francisco García Melenchón, director of the Official Language School of Murcia. In the second part, from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., they will participate, coordinated by María Belén Hernández González (UMU), Susanna Nocchi (Technological University of Dublin), Salvatore Bartolotta (UNED Madrid) and Francisco José Rodríguez Mesa (University of Córdoba). Among the topics that will be put on the table, for example, the sociolinguistic sustainability of Italian, the sustainability of neologism, the current concept of landscape, or Italian in linguistic globalization stand out.