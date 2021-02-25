In Russia, top managers, representatives of the arts and the media experience the greatest difficulties in finding a job, reports RIA News with reference to the study.

The easiest way to find a job is sales representatives and workers.

Most of the respondents (73%) said that it is now critical for them to find a job in their professional field. This search was not difficult for 23%.

The greatest problems with finding a new job are noted among applicants from Moscow, the Moscow region and the regions of the Ural Federal District.

According to international experts, the global labor market lost four times more jobs due to the pandemic in 2020 than during the 2009 global financial crisis.

As for Russia, the Ministry of Labor records a stable stabilization of the situation on the labor market. Since the beginning of this year, the unemployment rate in the country has decreased by 0.1%.