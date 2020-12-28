The expert named professions that risk becoming unnecessary in the next 10 years. According to Alexei Zakharov, president of the SuperJob job search service, we are talking about accountants, truck drivers and taxi drivers, the Izvestia newspaper reports.

According to him, the demand for accountants is falling against the background of the growth of digitalization and the massive transition to electronic document management, and drones may oust drivers in the future. “All new trucks that will roll off the assembly line either already provide for the possibility of re-equipment for unmanned operation, or such an opportunity will be implemented by all manufacturers in the very near future,” the specialist stated.

Also, according to Zakharov, in the coming years, teachers of foreign languages ​​risk being unclaimed in the market: this is also largely due to the development of technology. He clarified that the study of languages ​​is already becoming a hobby for many, while the efficiency of electronic translation services is growing.

Earlier in December, Russians revealed their expectations for a salary in 2021. According to a survey of online job search service SuperJob, more than half (59 percent) of citizens expect a job hike, while 36 percent just dream of stability. According to the forecasts of the Center for Strategic Development (CSR), in 2021, salaries could fall by almost 11 percent compared to 2019. However, too serious socio-economic changes in Russia should not be expected due to the high share of the state in the economy, explained Margarita Ratnikova, director of the Free Economic Society of Russia. She pointed out that a third of Russians receive their salaries from the budget, which means that their pay cut will not affect them.