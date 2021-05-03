Many classic professions will face a major evolution. Alexander Safonov, Vice-Rector of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta about this.

In particular, he believes, in the next ten years, such a profession as an accountant will disappear in its current form. Professionals, in order to stay afloat, will need to master the additional skills of an auditor or tax consultant.

The driver’s job was also under threat of imminent disappearance. This is due to the development of autopilot systems. “The same can be expected for diesel locomotives, electric locomotives, trams, trolleybuses, buses. Representatives of these professions now need to think about what they can do if electronics take their place, ”Safonov warned. As an argument, he cited the reduction in the crew of the aircraft – if earlier there could be up to five people in the cockpit, then today two participants in the process are enough, and in the near future, a further reduction to one pilot is possible.

Since September 1, 2020, the list of professions in Russian colleges has changed. From the list of professions and specialties, it was decided to remove almost 100 positions that have not been popular with applicants in the past five years. Among them: “manufacturer of enameled dishes”, “dryer in papermaking”, “weaver”, “embroiderer”, “collector of electronic products” and “radio operator”. / It was noted that some professions have become outdated in content, others have disappeared, and still others have changed so that the necessary skills can be obtained in short-term courses.

In 2019, Oleg Shein, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, suggested that 15 million people may be unemployed in Russia by 2030 due to the disappearance of a number of professions. According to him, the disappearance in Russia of professions that do not require qualifications, such as salesmen, security guards and drivers, is associated with the onset of the fourth industrial revolution. Its main feature is that people begin to treat work not as a necessity, but as creativity, the deputy noted.