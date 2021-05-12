Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The train of the 2020-2021 season arrived at the closing station, and the island was crowned a well-deserved champion, after the summit race was decided with 57 points, 3 points behind Bani Yas, the runner-up «54 points», and the season witnessed many technical, administrative and organizational successes that were in the interest of the League. Professionals, in its first season, after declaring its complete independence, and its transformation from a committee to the professional league, and it has an elected board of directors representing professional clubs.

The League ably led the train of the season, after it was able to finish all professional competitions, in a way that witnessed excellence in various aspects, especially the technical level and the returns of players and clubs, and the Super Cup was the first tournament of the season last January, and Al-Ahly Youth was crowned with the title, the opening of the season’s harvest, followed by the Gulf Cup final. Al-Arabi in April, and Al-Ahly youth won the title as well, before the Arab Gulf League matches concluded with “Round 26”, and the celebration of “Abu Dhabi’s pride.”

The current season has achieved 6 basic reasons, which can be monitored, and stood behind the success of the season, the first of which is to deal intelligently with the “Covid-19” pandemic, and provide the necessary protection for all workers, administrators and technicians, in the Arab Gulf League, where the League imposed strict standards in dealing with a confrontation protocol. Corona in our stadiums, and the clubs were keen to fully adhere to all standards and precautionary measures, which greatly reduced the rates of injuries, which reached “zero” in many clubs. The awareness campaigns organized by the League in coordination with the concerned and competent authorities and the first line of defense helped. , Before the season kicks off.

The second reason could be the phenomenon of a stress factor on everyone, and it was supposed to be one of the causes of failure, but it turned into a factor of success, which is the delay in the start of the season from early September until mid-October, after the concerned authorities allowed the start of professional competitions, and fear Everyone from the effects of the late start of the season, in light of the team’s links to the Asian qualifiers journey, as well as the date of the Champions League, in exchange for the League’s adherence to the necessity of holding its full tournaments. With the testimony of clubs and technical experts, which prompted the League to install the tournament method with the home and away system and on roles, instead of the group system.

The third reason was the successful scheduling of the league’s “calendar”, which witnessed a variation in its career, in a way that served the clubs that participated abroad, and provided sufficient time for their preparations for the Champions League, which contributed to the better emergence of Sharjah and Al-Wahda and their qualification for the 16th round of the tournament. The League also succeeded in Scheduling the league’s “calendar”, in finding frequent times for the national gatherings, which gathered in October, then November, and again in January, February and March, and those intermittent gatherings, especially in the era of Dutch Marvik, came after the proper scheduling of the league matches, and that helped postpone the qualifying campaign. And he moved him from March to June, in addition to giving clubs enough time to prepare for the last meters of the league during the April suspension, and to set up the remaining three rounds in a way that witnessed heated competition between all centers at the top, bottom and even in the middle.

While the fourth reason was the marketing and administrative success of the League this season, and at a time when several leagues in the region suffered from the Corona pandemic and its effects on the marketing aspects of the league and the income of the clubs, the League was able to establish marketing partnerships and sign sponsorship and strategic partnership agreements, and the League also invested well in rights Broadcasting, especially “Digital Media”, through several agreements that contributed to the publication of professional competitions on many platforms in various continents of the world.

On the other hand, the current season witnessed additional successes related to the technical level of clubs and competitions, most notably in the fifth and sixth reasons for the success of the current season, and the first can be summarized by increasing the actual playing time, an initiative that the Professional League paid great attention to, and applied accurate follow-up to the actual playing time, and involved Clubs in that initiative for the past two years.

The sixth reason for the league’s success is to drop the club and league reconstruction rates to 26.4 years on average, after the League implemented the initiative to force the participation of players born in 99 and below in the list of matches, which produced talents that can be fully utilized with the Olympic and youth teams and building for the future of the first team. , Which are all benefits in the interest of the artistic development of the league.