Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League launched the first phase of the training program dedicated to supporting and building the educational capabilities of the administrative cadres in the clubs, through specialized courses, in line with international best practices, as part of its efforts to promote all elements of football and strive to develop it according to its 2030 strategic plan, and to complete the educational program for club employees that The association has been implemented for the past three years.

The first phase of the program was designated for club executives, who enrolled in a specialized program consisting of practical workshops and career guidance and counseling sessions that lasted for 8 weeks for each program, noting that the program targets workers in several positions including: executives, human resource managers, marketing managers. Media and social media directors in the clubs, provided that all administrative positions are covered by 2025, with the provision of a career guide and specialized training for new appointments.

The sessions that witness in the first stage for executives seek to develop their skills and experience, in order to create and implement a strategic plan for its football club, as this provides each club with a set of long-term goals that can provide all employees and the professional league with clarity about the direction of the club’s future. And its development in accordance with the vision of the Association 2030.

The first phase witnessed the design of a bilingual guide for tasks and responsibilities, which was then expanded through two sessions based on the guidance and counseling system, and based on this basic information, the specially designed guidance was designed for each of the club employees with specific and very clear goals to be achieved by the end of the mentoring, noting That throughout the training period, best practices are provided from leading global consultants in the global football industry.

The initiative is scheduled to be completed during the current year, regarding the establishment of programs for the roles and tasks of the head of human resources, marketing and social media in all 14 clubs, before more key positions are merged, starting from 2022.

Walid Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Professional League, expressed his appreciation for the response of the clubs in the initiative organized by the League, for their sake as partners for success in the football and professional competitions sector, and said: The main purpose of this program is to continue the steps we are taking to support and develop all elements related to football Foot for professionals, which includes all cadres without exception, because reaching long-term big goals is an integrated process inside and outside the stadium, specifically club employees.

He added: This new structure provides the basic educational elements with practical practical implementation of the project, and it is very easy to monitor its effective and positive impact, and we have also made sure to bring people with international experience in this field, so that the development and support process for employees in clubs will be thoughtful in order to achieve the maximum benefit for them and benefit from the knowledge International best practices applied to strengthen the administrative activities of each professional club.

