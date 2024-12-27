This year, several professionals from the Consorci Sanitari del Maresme (CSdM) have been chosen among the best researchers worldwide and nationally: two have been cited in the new edition of the Stanford University ranking “World’s Top 2% Scientists list”which recognizes the most influential scientists worldwide, and five Consorci professionals also appear in the classification of the best researchers prepared by the Higher Council for Scientific Research.

Research is one of the strategic pillars for the future of the Consorci Sanitari del Maresme (CSdM), actively participating in several projects in the field of health both nationally and internationally. The main lines of research are: digestive physiology (dysphagia, fecal incontinence…; respiratory infectious diseases (pneumonia…); aging and dependency (fragility, malnutrition…) and mental health.

World ranking

Stanford University (USA) has recently published the annual update of its publication known as the Stanford Researchers Ranking, which is one of the most prestigious rankings in the academic field at a global level. This ranking identifies researchers who have had a significant impact in their fields of study, measuring not only the quantity of publications, but also the quality and influence of their work in the scientific community. It is based on metrics including the number of citations, H-index, and other factors that evaluate the productivity and scope of academic work.

Among the more than 200,000 researchers included in the classification, Pere Clavé, director of Research and Innovation of the Consorci and principal investigator of the oropharyngeal dysphagia and neurogastroenterology research group (DYSPOD), with more than 250 scientific publications, is ranked 40,241. Mateu Serra, head of the CSDM Research Support Unit, specialist in frailty and aging and principal investigator of the research group on sarcopenia, frailty and dependency (GRESFD), also appears in the ranking, occupying position 192,309.

CSdM Frailty and Aging Research Group. CSdM

On the other hand, in the classification of the 63,000 most important national researchers prepared by the Higher Scientific Research Council (CSIC) based on data from professional profiles in Google Scholar, in 2024, they also appear, apart from Pere Clavé (position 959) and Mateu Serra (3,030), the following professionals of the Consortium:

Xavier Labad, director of the Mental Health and Addictions Service of the CSdM and principal investigator of the psychoneuroendocrinology and stress in psychosis research group (PSICPNEC), is ranked 3,709 nationally.

Researcher Omar Ortega, oropharyngeal dysphagia and neurogastroenterology research group (DYSPOD), is ranked 7,589.

Virginia Casado, specialist in Neurology, in position 21,692.





Read also

Fede Cedó