The World Championships of Pokemon of 2023 are underway as of today, and some of the professionals here are finding out the hard way that Pokémon Co. is not playing Various professional players Pokémon Scarlet/Violet have taken to social media to announce that they have been eliminated from the tournament due to the use of Pokemon hacked. Although this might seem like a clear case of elimination, some players feel that Pokémon Co. you’re being a little too strict.

It is assumed that anyone who plays Pokémon Scarlet/Violet you should get your equipment from Pokemon through legitimate play or trades, but some players have used hacking tools to create the lineup they want. The Pokemon that they add to their team have legitimate stats and don’t use cheats to get impossible abilities, but they weren’t obtained through normal gameplay methods. Pokémon Co. consider that these Pokemon they are illegitimate, so the players have been eliminated from the tournament.

Although fans can argue the decision all they want, I think we can all agree that it’s not surprising to see Pokémon Co. take things so seriously. At least new players now know that their teams should be made up of legitimate sacks/trades going forward.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: The rules are the rules, if they take shortcuts they stick to the consequences and that’s it.