Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Professional League launched the “Fans League” initiative from the ninth round of the ADNOC Professional League, in an effort to support the clubs in attracting fans, building a large fan base, and strengthening loyalty between the fan and the club.

The clubs with the highest public attendance have the opportunity to win the periodic prizes monitored by the association with a total of 3.6 million dirhams. At the end of every three rounds, 600,000 dirhams are presented as follows: 300,000 dirhams for the first place, 200,000 dirhams for the second place and 100,000 dirhams for third place.

The owners of the first three positions are determined according to a specific mechanism, which takes into account the number of matches hosted by the club on its soil, and the number of matches outside it. The club’s matches within the three rounds: one at home, and two outside.

The award criteria clarify that the average audience attendance is calculated based on the number of the club’s audience only, not the total attendance in the stadium, and in the event the club does not achieve the minimum level, 50% of the award value is deducted.

As for the annual prizes, which amount to 3.4 million dirhams, it depends on the average attendance of the club based on the number of its fans in each match, whether it is a guest or a host.