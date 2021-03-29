Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League announced the names of the nominees for the best monthly awards in the Arabian Gulf League for the best player, goalkeeper and coach categories for the month of March, while continuing the Association’s efforts to motivate the outstanding and highlight the performance of the distinguished.

In the list of nominees for the Best Player Award for March is the Brazilian Dudu, the Khorfakkan player who helped lead his team to the safe zone on the ranking list, and he scored 6 goals and made 4 this season, and Fabio Lima, the Al Wasl player, who helped lead his team in a series of successions. The loss, after raising his tally to 19 goals this season, the Belgian Paul Mboko, the Al Wahda player who scored the five goals this season, the Togolese Laba Kudjo, the Al Ain player who regained his scoring appetite during March, and international defender Khalifa Al Hammadi, who presented outstanding levels with Al Jazeera.

The list of nominees for the Best Goalkeeper Award for March includes Fahad Al-Dhanhani, the Bani Yas goalkeeper who helped lead his team to the top of the standings, Khaled Issa, the Al-Ain goalkeeper, who contributes to restoring balance to his team, and Muhammad Al-Shamsi, Al-Wahda goalkeeper, who performed remarkably in March.

And competing for the best coach award for March is the Portuguese Pedro Emmanuel, the Al Ain coach, who succeeded in achieving positive results, and Mehdi Ali, the coach of Shabab Al-Ahly, who maintained a series of non-consecutive losses, and the Romanian Daniel Isaila, coach of Bani Yas.