Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League announced the names of the nominees for the best monthly awards in the Arab Gulf League for the categories of best player, goalkeeper, and coach for the month of February. The list of best player includes: Ali Mabkhout, “Al-Jazira”, who last month contributed to leading his team to the top of the Gulf League ranking Al Arabi, with three wins and a draw, is the one who is currently the top scorer in the competition with 17 goals, and he is the only one at the top of the goal making with 8 assists, and his South African colleague Tolani Serero, who has a strong performance in the middle of the island, is present with him in the list of candidates. Team positivity.

Brazilian Carlos Eduardo “Shabab Al Ahly” competes with them, who succeeded in making his mark in the strong comeback of his team. He scored 7 goals this season, and there is Ryan Mendes “Al Nasr”, the top scorer for his team this season with 6 goals, and the Cape Verdean team succeeded to be the most. In implementation of the 62-time shuffle, Brazilian Joao Pedro, Baniyas player, who contributed to the presence of his team ranked third on the ranking list, and is third in the league’s top scorer list with 14 goals.

As for the list of nominees for the Best Goalkeeper Award for February, there are Ali Khasif “Al-Jazeera”, Ahmed Shambeh “Al-Nasr”, and Fahd Al-Dhanhani “Bani Yas”.

Mahdi Ali, “Shabab Al-Ahly,” is competing for the best coach award for February, who continues to reap positive results with his team and his leadership towards great ambitions, the Dutch Marcel Kaiser, who succeeded in leading Al-Jazeera to the top of the league standings, and the Brazilian Oder Hillman, Al Wasl coach, who did not know the loss with His team recently.