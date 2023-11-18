Professionalism | When Paula Myllyoja said she had quit, the group was immediately banned – “Sorry, we had to remove the likes”

Paula Myllyoja’s career as a soccer player had to be put on hold after the difficulties experienced in Greece. Now he works as a teacher in Loimaa and goes outside with the Nappe dog.

Soccer player Paula Myllyoja witnessed in Greece and Italy how young female players were bullied, subjugated and humiliated. The last straw before leaving was when the head coach insulted him in an understated way.

Abroad playing professional football is a dream for many, but the dream can turn into a nightmare.

Many young people dream of becoming a professional in Europe’s big football countries without fully knowing what may lie ahead. A rosy perception of great professionalism can turn out to be an ugly reality.