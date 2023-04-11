Faisal Al-Naqbi (Dibba Al-Hisn)

The professionalism committee and the first football team of Dibba Al-Hisn Club held their monthly meeting to find out the most important points related to the team, and to support the team in its journey in the first-division league. Mohamed Khalifa Al Riyami, Secretary General, Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Club Manager, and Mohamed Rashid Sorour, First Team Supervisor.

The meeting dealt with discussing the status of the upcoming matches and standing on the most important points related to the team to maintain its performance and level so that the team achieves the required goal and rises to the ranks of the professional league.

Dibba Al-Hisn occupies second place in the competition with 57 points, 8 points ahead of Hatta, the “leader”, and 1 point ahead of the third-placed Emirates team with 56 points.