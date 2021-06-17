The Republican Medical College of Udmurtia plans to open new professional workshops in December. This was reported by the press service of the head and government of the region.

Workshops will be established for curative activities, pharmaceuticals, laboratory medical analysis, medical and social care. The college received funds for these purposes in the amount of 11.3 million rubles in the form of a grant, writes IA “Susanin”…

The workshops are scheduled to open in December 2021. Furniture, mannequins, instruments and other necessary equipment will be purchased for them.

It is noted that part of the grant funds will be used to expand vocational training, retraining and advanced training programs. It is also planned to create various programs for children and adults, for example, first aid.