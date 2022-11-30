There are all kinds of streamers in the gamer community, some are branded as macho or racist, there are some more humorous, there are also those who are more individualistic and even those who have a huge production team. However, not everyone can be streamer, and this is partly due to the clauses of the platforms, as an example we have Twitch and its age restrictions that just banned a Valorant player.

Lucas Sabino is an 11-year-old Brazilian gamer who plays Valorant at a professional level. —It is level Radiant, it is worth mentioning, the highest in the video game. It has permission, and it is clarified, also supervision of their parents. However, despite this, Twitch has certain restrictions on the use of its platform, the minimum age you must be to use it is 13 years, it clearly reads:

“If you are under the age of 13, please do not use or access the Twitch services at any time or in any manner.”

Because of this is that Twitch banned Valorant professional player, despite his outstanding performance. However, it should be noted that, even though the child was supervised by his parents, they did not know about the clauses of the platform and they did not know about the rules of the video game in question.

Valorant It is a video game with a minimum restriction of 16 years. It is clarified that it is not a content suitable for children.

Twitch and Valorant—Jake Lucky’s Opinion: Esports Journalist

The journalist puts the conflict on the table, and it is that the community was divided on this issue:

“He has been banned from Twitch because of his age, although he streams with parental supervision. Much of the community jumped to his defense, while others argue that the Twitch ban is fair.“Lucky mentioned.

There are several sensitive issues when talking about streaming, and there are even more nuances when addressing the child gamer community and their vision and position in the competitive landscape with certain titles.

Next we leave what was exposed by Lucky:

This is Lucas, a Brazilian Valorant streamer who reached Radiant at just 11 years old He has been banned on Twitch for his age, although he streams with parental supervision. Much of the community has jumped to his defense of him, while others argue Twitch’s ban is fair pic.twitter.com/E3GgX5UxMz —Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 29, 2022

On the other hand, the issue of the fickleness of Twitch that constantly changes its rules is also exposed and it is difficult to understand its ideological mechanism to follow its guidelines.

In conclusion, if the age norms imposed by the Valorant and from Twitch, the little one would be banned by both the video game and the streaming platform.

Valorant: a delivery of shots in multiplayer format

It is a multiplayer first person shooter hero. It is also free, it was developed and published by Riot Games. Its release came only for Windows in 2020.

